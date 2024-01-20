It’s National Cheese Lover’s Day: Here are ways to celebrate

The reason we all love cheese so much is simple: It’s savory. We crave the next bite.
Some describe the sensation of eating cheese as “umami,” which translates to “essence of deliciousness” in Japanese. It’s often called our fifth taste after sweet, sour, salty and bitter.
Jan. 20 is National Cheese Lover’s Day. The New Year’s resolutions have faded and the time to indulge is now. Here are some suggestions for making things cheesy:
- Check out the cheese chiller at your nearest ALDI store. This is where you might find everything from a round of brie to a cranberry goat cheese log to English white cheddar. Look for aged and smoked cheeses here, too. Don’t get your usual cheeses: Try something new. And if ALDI isn’t your thing, most grocers have specialty cheese available. We also recommend the cheese options at Meijer. And don’t sleep on the one at Target, either.
- Arby’s has a Cheddarthon special happening with two for $7 deals on its Classic Beef ‘n Cheddar sandwich, Fish ‘n Cheddar and Fried Mac ‘n Cheese Bites. And those bites are made with cheddar, parmesan, fontina and cream cheese. Only in stores on Jan. 20, Arby’s is selling merch for cheese lovers! Patrons can get a Cheddar Sauce cup keychain in a promotion called “Keys to the Cheese.” The keychains are limited-release.
- Browse the fun merch from Cheez-It. You can get Cheez-It slides, shirts, hats ... even Cheez-It nail polish. The “Feelin’ the Cheeziest” polish comes as a duo of red and orange, the brand’s colors, for $15.
- Make a trip to Jungle Jim’s which has an entire Cheese Shop that features more than 1,400 cheeses from across the globe. It’s located in Fairfield, Ohio and the grocery story even hosts an annual cheese festival in its adjoining event center. Jungle Jim’s also has a giant selection of wines to pair with your cheese.
- Take a look at Saint Anne’s Cheese Co., a cheese education and distribution business in Saint Anne’s Hill, an historical part of Dayton, Ohio. Sign up for a class or watch a video on how to create a nice cheese board by visiting stannescheeseco.com.
Spend your day being cheesy!
Have cheesy things for us to add to this article? Email mandy.gambrell@coxinc.com.
