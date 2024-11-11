Tree lighting ceremonies in Butler and Warren counties to illuminate spirit of holiday season

Here is a list of tree lighting ceremonies taking place in the area:

When: 3-8 p.m. Nov. 23

Where: Liberty Center in Liberty Twp., just off Interstate 75 at the Ohio 129 exit.

More info: Activities for families with a parade at 5:30 p.m. and a tree lighting afterward. From 3-5 pm. activities include live music, a pop-up iceless skating rink, live reindeer, LUSH Bath-Bomb Pressing Station, cookie decorating with Great American Cookies and more.

When: 5-8 p.m. Nov. 23

Where: Marcum Park, Hamilton

More info: There will be train and carriage rides, balloon artists, face painting, live reindeer, and more.

When: 5-7 p.m. Nov. 23

Where: Parade steps off from Waterworks Park at 6 p.m. and ends at Village Green Park, Wessel Drive, Fairfield. Tree lighting and fireworks follow the parade.

More info: Activities for families inside the community arts center including Shark Meet & Greet, and crafts. There will be food trucks, vendors, live music, and STARZ dance performance.

When: 6-8 p.m. Nov. 29. Tree lighting begins at 6 p.m.

Where: Christmas Tree Park: Located at the corner of South Broadway Street and East Main Street

More info: The annual Lebanon Holiday Illumination will be followed by an appearance by Santa at Gazebo Park across the street.

When: 5:30 p.m. Nov. 30

Where: Parade route follows Central Avenue, beginning at Curtis Street. Tree lighting will take place at Governor’s Square Park, at the intersection of Central Avenue and South Broad Street.

More info: Taking place the Saturday after Thanksgiving, Middletown’s annual Santa Parade will feature marching bands, community groups, holiday floats and more. After the parade, Santa will light Middletown’s holiday tree.

Amy Burzynski contributed to this story.

