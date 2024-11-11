Breaking: Middletown Community Foundation recognizes 2024 award recipients

Tree lighting ceremonies in Butler and Warren counties to illuminate spirit of holiday season

FILE PHOTO: In a previous Christmas season, hundreds turned out at Liberty Center in Liberty Twp. for the Holiday Parade and Christmas Tree Lighting to kick off the holiday season. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Lifestyles
By Alex Cutler
Updated 1 hour ago
Throughout the next few weekends, one of the most beloved holiday traditions will be taking place throughout the region — holiday tree lightings.

Holiday trees large and small will be decorated with twinkling lights and ornaments while communities gather to ring in the official beginning of the Thanksgiving and Christmas season.

Here is a list of tree lighting ceremonies taking place in the area:

🎄Lights Up 2024 at Liberty Center

When: 3-8 p.m. Nov. 23

Where: Liberty Center in Liberty Twp., just off Interstate 75 at the Ohio 129 exit.

More info: Activities for families with a parade at 5:30 p.m. and a tree lighting afterward. From 3-5 pm. activities include live music, a pop-up iceless skating rink, live reindeer, LUSH Bath-Bomb Pressing Station, cookie decorating with Great American Cookies and more.

🎄Hamilton Welcomes the Holidays Annual Tree Lighting Event

When: 5-8 p.m. Nov. 23

Where: Marcum Park, Hamilton

More info: There will be train and carriage rides, balloon artists, face painting, live reindeer, and more.

🎄Parade of Lights at Village Green

The City of Fairfield hosts its annual Parade of Lights on Nov. 18, 2023. CONTRIBUTED

When: 5-7 p.m. Nov. 23

Where: Parade steps off from Waterworks Park at 6 p.m. and ends at Village Green Park, Wessel Drive, Fairfield. Tree lighting and fireworks follow the parade.

More info: Activities for families inside the community arts center including Shark Meet & Greet, and crafts. There will be food trucks, vendors, live music, and STARZ dance performance.

🎄Lebanon Holiday Illumination

People look at the lights Friday, Nov. 27, 2009, during Lebanon's Christmas Tree Lighting. The event featured carolers, carriage rides and Santa.

Credit: Apryl Pilolli

When: 6-8 p.m. Nov. 29. Tree lighting begins at 6 p.m.

Where: Christmas Tree Park: Located at the corner of South Broadway Street and East Main Street

More info: The annual Lebanon Holiday Illumination will be followed by an appearance by Santa at Gazebo Park across the street.

🎄Middletown Santa Parade

The Middletown Santa Parade was held Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022 in downtown Middletown. Middletown native Kyle Schwarber served as grand marshal. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Credit: Nick Graham

When: 5:30 p.m. Nov. 30

Where: Parade route follows Central Avenue, beginning at Curtis Street. Tree lighting will take place at Governor’s Square Park, at the intersection of Central Avenue and South Broad Street.

More info: Taking place the Saturday after Thanksgiving, Middletown’s annual Santa Parade will feature marching bands, community groups, holiday floats and more. After the parade, Santa will light Middletown’s holiday tree.

Amy Burzynski contributed to this story.

