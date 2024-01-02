Sons of Mystro bring unique violin performance to Fairfield

“They use their skills to interpret classical, reggae, pop, and other genres, and they have a DJ laying down tracks and a drummer helping with the beat. So, you’ll hear these songs, and it really is a completely new and fresh experience because of the approach they’ve brought to the music,” Sheldrick said.

Sons of Mystro is comprised of the violin duo, Malcolm McNeish, and his brother, Umoja. In their live act, they use violins to interpret pop music, reggae, and other genres of music accompanied by DJ Venimis and a drummer, who will join them for the performance.

“We thought this was a great opportunity to bring in some musicians that play classical instruments but with an attitude and approach that the younger generation can attach to, get excited about, and be inspired by,” Sheldrick said.

Protégés of hip-hop duo Black Violin, who mentored the group, Sons of Mystro has won the “Emerging Artist Under 21 Award’' at the International Reggae and World Music Awards. They have opened for artists such as Sean Paul and The Fray, and the South Florida-raised brothers’ version of AC/DC’s “Back In Black” was the theme for Miami Heat’s 2011-2012 season.

Born in South Florida to a Jamaican father and Barbadian mother, Malcolm, 23, and his 20-year-old brother, Umoja, learned to play violin through South Florida’s public school system. They attended Dillard High School for the Performing Arts.

“They are taking these classical instruments and doing new music with them, and they are really thinking outside of the box and taking new approaches,” Sheldrick said.

Reflecting on their Caribbean roots, the Sons of Mystro have graced stages with reggae and dancehall veterans such as Marcia Griffiths, John Holt, Ken Boothe, Dobby Dobson, Freddie McGregor, Frankie Paul, and Barrington Levy as well as other artists of today’s generation such as Mr. Vegas, Beenie Man, Romain Virgo, and Etana.

“Sons of Mystro has been performing all over, and many of the artists they have performed with have expressed amazement at the depth and variety of the musical selections, and just the innovative and artistic arrangements that they come up with. It really is an energetic night,” Sheldrick said.

Sons of Mystro’s debut recording, “Reggae Strings” is available now wherever music is streamed or sold.

How to go

What: Sons of Mystro in concert

When: 8 p.m. Jan. 27

Where: Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive

Cost: Tickets for adults are $36, student tickets are $25 (includes ticketing fees)

More info: Order tickets by phone at (513) 867-5348, stop by the Fairfield Community Arts Center or purchase tickets online at wwwfairfieldoh.gov/tickets. Students are encouraged to attend.