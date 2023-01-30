‘From Broadway to Bollywood’: Mason Symphony Orchestra performance set at Great Wolf Lodge

The evening begins with a happy hour and pre-show entertainment by the young artists of the MSO. Refreshments will be available for purchase at the Great Wolf Lodge, and can be taken into the concert hall.

The MSO season continues on May 13 with “It’s a New World” featuring Czech composer Antonín Dvořák’s “New World Symphony” as well as works by two groundbreaking female composers, Lili Boulanger and Jennifer Higdon.

How to go

What: “From Broadway to Bollywood” by the Mason Symphony Orchestra

When: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 11

Where: Great Wolf Lodge’s Sequoia Ballroom

Cost: $15

More info: masonsymphonyorchestra.org or call (513) 571-1766. Note: Great Wolf Lodge is a cashless venue.