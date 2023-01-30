‘From Broadway to Bollywood’: Mason Symphony Orchestra performance set at Great Wolf Lodge

Songs from favorite musicals will come to life at the Mason Symphony Orchestra’s upcoming concert, “From Broadway to Bollywood.”
The musical-theater themed concert will be performed in Great Wolf Lodge’s Sequoia Ballroom Feb. 11 and is the latest performance of the MSO, managed and conducted by Dr. Lucy Ginther.
The audience will hear both familiar and unknown music from Broadway and Bollywood theater. Guest artist Rahul Deshmukh will be featured on tabla, or Indian hand drums, and Bollywood artist Geetikka Kulkarni will sing folk songs and Bollywood hits.
Other special guests are Broadway artists Melanie Woodruff and Henry Benson.
The concert is sponsored by the City of Mason.
The evening begins with a happy hour and pre-show entertainment by the young artists of the MSO. Refreshments will be available for purchase at the Great Wolf Lodge, and can be taken into the concert hall.
The MSO season continues on May 13 with “It’s a New World” featuring Czech composer Antonín Dvořák’s “New World Symphony” as well as works by two groundbreaking female composers, Lili Boulanger and Jennifer Higdon.
How to go
What: “From Broadway to Bollywood” by the Mason Symphony Orchestra
When: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 11
Where: Great Wolf Lodge’s Sequoia Ballroom
Cost: $15
More info: masonsymphonyorchestra.org or call (513) 571-1766. Note: Great Wolf Lodge is a cashless venue.
