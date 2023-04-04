WORTH THE DRIVE: Unique simulated golfing experience opens at The Greene

Guests will be able to rent the bays for an hourly rate with prices depending on the time of year and day of week, Loftis explained. He said it costs between $40 and $60 per hour. Anywhere from one to eight people can play at a bay.

Off Par Golf & Social, located at 14 Greene Blvd., is housed in a space that previously was a Mattress Firm. Loftis said they combined the space with an undeveloped space next door to create the venue.

Loftis said they are partnering with Pies & Pints to offer food to their guests, as well as Taste of Belgium, once that restaurant opens.

“Off Par Golf & Social is going to be the first venue (of its kind) in Dayton,” Loftis said. “These types of golf simulators became very popular in the north in the last couple of years because they have a very short and limited golf season. We kind of suffer from some of the same things here in Dayton.”

Loftis said the space will allow guests to golf year-round in a temperature-controlled environment. There are also plans to have classes, leagues, tournaments, contests, tours and more.

“(I’m) very very excited to see the place full of people, hear the noise and the excitement,” Loftis said. “I want to see seven bays and a bar full of people getting to enjoy this.”

Off Par Golf & Social is open 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday. For more information, visit www.offpar.com or the venue’s Facebook or Instagram pages.