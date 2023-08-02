Weekend of Fire puts the spotlight on hot sauces, salsas and more

Jungle Jim’s Weekend of Fire is the ultimate experience for hot sauce enthusiasts.

Hosted at Jungle Jim’s International Market, the annual event is this Saturday and Sunday in the Oscar Event Center and Oscar Station. The festival and contests will be inside and includes hot sauces, rides, competitions and more.

Guests can enjoy hot sauces, salsas, marinades, beef jerky, mustards, and rubs, to name a few. Kids will see stilt walkers, fire performers and balloon twisters. There will be samples to try and products to purchase, along with competitions in the Arena of Fire.

Plus, there will be a touring car show with more than 50 hot rides from Freedom Scene.

Festival hours 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday Single-day tickets are $15 (plus tax) and two-day weekend passes are $20 (plus tax.) Kid’s tickets are $2 (plus tax). Children ages 4 and under are free.

Check it out online at junglejims.com.