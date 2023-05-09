Vending machine at Mac’s Pizza Pub serves pizzas, wings, quesadillas and more

The pizza spot recently unveiled its vending machine, which underwent various days of testing. The payment system is in the process of being fully set up before the vending machine will be flawlessly working. Mac Ryan, owner of Mac’s Pizza Pub, said Monday, May 8 was the goal date for fully opening the vending machine for use.

Customers can either order their food via the machine’s touchscreen or order ahead on the restaurant’s app. The machine promises your food will pop out of the machine within three minutes, and customers can order a variety of menu items, including pizza, wings, quesadilla, cookies, salads and even t-shirts.