‘Travel the World with Food & Wine’ event happening soon in Fairfield

“You can come and experience the wine from different areas of the world, then Chef Michael Inferrera has done an amazing job with creating a menu that’s really authentic to Chilean ethnicity and culture,” said Amanda Tamburello, general manager at The Oscar Event Center.

“Travel the World with Food & Wine” will be 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 27 at The Oscar Event Center in Fairfield. Tickets are $50.

Guests will discover the flavors and varietals of Chile in a tapas style menu paired with Los Vascos wine. There will be three stations of authentic Chilean tapas for guests to explore at their own pace. Each station will feature a different bottle of Los Vascos, a food pairing, and a wine expert, who can share about the various wines and answer questions.

Executive Chef Micheal Inferrera will also be on hand to discuss the evening’s menu and share about the cultural history of the dishes. Guests will also learn about Chile and the history of Los Vascos in South America.

Over the past 25 years, Chef Inferrera has established a distinguished career across a diverse range of culinary experiences in entertainment, catering, and fine dining. He’s worked side-by-side with Chef Anthony Bourdain and crafted his skills under renowned Chef George Perrier.

“I hope people would learn more about the Chilean food culture, and to experience the wine. With the wine, you’re also getting an education about the culture. geography, landscape, and the climate, and the care that the grapes are given,” Tamburello said.

She said Los Vascos is the child of Domaines Barons de Rothschild Lafite, of Domaines Barons de Rothschild Lafite that includes estates such as Duhart-Milon and L’Évangile.

The estate dates to the 18th century when a Basque family first planted vines in central Chile. Domaines Barons de Rothschild Lafite acquired Viña Los Vascos in 1988, making them a pioneer of European families to purchase vineyards in this region. Since then, The Barons de Rothschild Lafite has crafted a sustainable ecosystem in the winery as well as its people, to make a community of Viña Los Vasos.

There will be bistro tables and rounds for guests to sit down and enjoy the food and wine. Guests can visit each station and try the featured menu items and wine pairings.

MENU, WINE PARINGS

Palta Reina

Jumbo lump stuffed avocado, citrus remoulade paired with Los Vascos Sauvignon Blanc

Churrasco

Grilled skirt steak, charred long bean, smoked manchego, chimichurri paired with Los Vascos Gran Reserva Syrah

Cazuela

Braised cod, shrimp, squid, coconut and tomato broth paired with Los Vascos Chardonnay

Humitas en chala

Corn leaf, sweet corn, and cheese paired with Los Vascos Gran Reserva Carmenère

Pastel de Choclo dulce

Ground dry aged beef, onions, chicken, olives, hard boiled egg, dough made of fresh corn paired with Los Vascos Gran Reserva Cabernet Franc

Empanada de Chocolate

Fried dark chocolate turnover paired with Los Vascos Gran Reserva Cabernet Sauvignon

HOW TO GO

What: “Travel the World with Food & Wine”

When: 6-8 p.m., February 27

Where: The Oscar Event Center, 5440 Dixie Highway, Fairfield

Cost: Tickets are $50 and can be purchased on Eventbrite at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/travel-the-world-with-food-wine-tickets-1218360843079.

THE SERIES

Tamburello said The Oscar Event Center is currently looking at “Travel the World with Food & Wine” as a bi-monthly event series with future travel to include:

April 17 – “Hwy 101 Down the Pacific Coast”

June 19 - “French Hidden Gems”

Aug. 21 – “Italian Delights”

Oct. 16 – “Spanish Epi-Curious”