Sweden Creme’s mission: To keep locals full of Dixie Burgers and Dole Whip

The favorite corner restaurant had been closed for nearly three years.

“This is a safe space where you can find a savory meal and a sweet treat,” said Jodi Benge.

With nearly two decades of military service in the family, The Benges are new to the food service industry and have spent some time learning the business.

They have also invested in some new kitchen equipment for Sweden Creme, including a second fryer. This helps to decrease the wait times, the couple said.

The staff is comprised of high-school and college-age students. For many of them it’s their first job, so The Benges have trained and mentored the young employees.

“If you had visited us on Day 1, to where we are at now, there’s a night-and-day difference,” Jodi Benge said.

Sweden Creme rotates its Dole Whip flavors. Pineapple is always available, and the rotation includes strawberry, mango and orange. Another machine is dedicated to doing a twist with vanilla and a specialty flavor, and Sweden Creme has been offering the blueberry twist for the last couple of weeks.

The shop just switched to a strawberry twist, and the classic chocolate and vanilla twist is always available.

“The community has been super supportive, and we really appreciate the tremendous support. Lindenwald is a great place to be,” she said. “We always enjoy seeing people smile.”

Sweden Creme is committed to keeping prices low, because they understand how hard it is to earn a dollar. A Dixie Burger with cheese is available for $2.50. A 10-sack deal is $19.

Sweden Creme is painted pink and light blue, and the building is lit up with neon lights at night. Metal tables with built-in benches and umbrellas and picnic-table style seating are available outdoors.

A new sign advertises the signature Dixie Burger — popular with locals for decades. The windows are decorated with dancing Dixie Burgers and ice cream cones.

The Benge family also owns TropiCool, a shaved ice stand, at 1338 Main St. in Hamilton that’s open each summer.

How to go

What: Sweden Creme

Where: 2047 Pleasant Ave., Lindenwald

Phone: (513) 883-1007

Hours: Opens at 11 a.m. daily. On Sunday through Thursday, the shop is open until 9 p.m. On Fridays and Saturdays, Sweden Creme closes at 10 p.m.