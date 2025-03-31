The Cone in West Chester to officially open this week

Previous owners Ken and Louella Wren announced their retirement last year. The new owners of The Cone are Mike and Beth Heydt, who also own a local Chicken Salad Chick franchise.

The Wrens had the ice cream business for 50 years. It first opened in the Lockland-Reading area as the K&W Creamy Whip in 1973 before it moved to West Chester as The Cone in 1995.

Today, The Cone has expanded from its initial cone-shaped store with a drive-thru, indoor and outdoor seating, walk-up windows, an arcade and much more. In terms of the ice cream itself, The Cone has dozens of flavors of ice cream, sundaes, shakes and malts, floats, “wizzards,” seasonal items and more, but the shop is known for its “secret recipe” orange and vanilla ice cream.

There have also been Mobile Cone unites at events throughout the years.

Get more details about The Cone online at thecone.com.

This article includes information from WCPO-9.

OPENING WEEKEND HOURS

Friday, April 4: Noon-9:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 5: Noon-9:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 6: Noon-9 p.m.