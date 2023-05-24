National Scone Day is upcoming on Tuesday. It’s the day that scone lovers around the world eat this typical British baked good, accompanied by hot tea.
To celebrate National Scone Day, MOON Co-op invites you to stop by in the morning to partake of a freshly baked scone and freshly brewed tea. Oxford’s very own Kate Currie, who is simply the world’s best scone baker, delivers freshly baked scones to MOON Co-op on Tuesday mornings.
Kate’s scones sell out quickly, so arrive early on National Scone Day. When Kate’s scones run out, you’ll be forced to eat scones baked by me.
Here’s how I make scones. Generously grease and flour a cookie sheet or cut parchment paper to fit.
Combine 1 cup flour, 2 teaspoons baking powder, 1/4 teaspoon salt, and 2 tablespoons sugar. Add 1 tablespoon of room temperature butter and mix with your fingers until the mixture has a sandy texture like fine breadcrumbs.
Add 1/3 cup milk to the dry ingredients. Use your fingers to mix the dough until all the lumps are gone. The dough will be quite sticky.
Place the dough on a well-floured surface. Sprinkle flour on top of the dough and knead 2 or 3 times to coat it with flour. Shape the dough into a 1-inch thick round.
Use a well-floured cookie cutter or glass to cut the dough into 1½-2 inch circles. Place the rounds on the cookie sheet. Combine the scraps to form rounds. You should have 4 or perhaps 5 scones.
Break an egg in a bowl and brush the tops of the rounds. Bake at 425 for around 15 minutes.
Kate Currie’s scone recipe is different than mine. For her recipe, I refer you to the cookbook she authored “True Food,” available at MOON Co-op.
As for the tea, three basic types are commonly available: black, green, and herbal. Black and green tea leaves are harvested from the same shrub, which is called camellia sinensis.
Black tea is the traditional hearty British breakfast beverage, typically a blend of leaves from India, Kenya, and Sri Lanka. Earl Grey is black tea infused with oil of a small citrus called bergamot orange.
Green tea has a more delicate flavor than black tea. Chinese and Japanese teas are typically green. Jasmine is green tea flavored with jasmine blossoms.
Herbal teas come from a wide variety of sources. Rooibos is a legume grown in South Africa. Chamomile is brewed from daisy-like plants. Mint teas can be made from peppermint or spearmint leaves.
For each cup of tea, place 1 teaspoon of tea leaves in the teapot’s strainer, or directly in the pot if there is no strainer. Pour boiling water over the leaves and steep for 5 minutes.
I hope to see you on the morning of May 30 at MOON Co-op for National Scone Day.
