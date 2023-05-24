Scone lovers: Celebrate with us

Add 1/3 cup milk to the dry ingredients. Use your fingers to mix the dough until all the lumps are gone. The dough will be quite sticky.

Place the dough on a well-floured surface. Sprinkle flour on top of the dough and knead 2 or 3 times to coat it with flour. Shape the dough into a 1-inch thick round.

Use a well-floured cookie cutter or glass to cut the dough into 1½-2 inch circles. Place the rounds on the cookie sheet. Combine the scraps to form rounds. You should have 4 or perhaps 5 scones.

Break an egg in a bowl and brush the tops of the rounds. Bake at 425 for around 15 minutes.

Kate Currie’s scone recipe is different than mine. For her recipe, I refer you to the cookbook she authored “True Food,” available at MOON Co-op.

As for the tea, three basic types are commonly available: black, green, and herbal. Black and green tea leaves are harvested from the same shrub, which is called camellia sinensis.

Black tea is the traditional hearty British breakfast beverage, typically a blend of leaves from India, Kenya, and Sri Lanka. Earl Grey is black tea infused with oil of a small citrus called bergamot orange.

Green tea has a more delicate flavor than black tea. Chinese and Japanese teas are typically green. Jasmine is green tea flavored with jasmine blossoms.

Herbal teas come from a wide variety of sources. Rooibos is a legume grown in South Africa. Chamomile is brewed from daisy-like plants. Mint teas can be made from peppermint or spearmint leaves.

For each cup of tea, place 1 teaspoon of tea leaves in the teapot’s strainer, or directly in the pot if there is no strainer. Pour boiling water over the leaves and steep for 5 minutes.

I hope to see you on the morning of May 30 at MOON Co-op for National Scone Day.

