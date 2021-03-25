Pizza chain that operates in Butler County plans expansion at its headquarters

“I’d like to get something under construction sooner than later,” Cassano said of the planned facility. “I’m working with my contractors right now to put a plan together” and finalize a budget before submitting plans to the city, likely later this year.

The chain operates two locations in Middletown and one each in Monroe and Trenton.

Pending approvals, “as soon I can get everything lined up and ready to go, we want to get started sooner than later. But that’s all I can say. I don’t have a particular timeline right now,” he added.

Recent upgrades will help triple dough output, “so to able to store it (we) need a bigger facility. (We) have the production capabilities now. It’s just about getting the ability to store it.”

When completed, the 30-foot tall freezer structure, the restaurant next door and the headquarters at the corner of East Stroop and Hempstead Station Drive would all be connected, he said.

The planned facility would have four docks, he said. It would serve existing and additional business both locally and beyond, but it would primarily cater to customers outside the Dayton area, Cassano said.

Cassano’s has 33 restaurants throughout the Dayton region and employees more than 500 workers. The expansion would add four jobs, Cassano said.

Cassano’s Pizza King plans to expand its operations, adding to its properties near its Stroop Road corporate headquarters and one of its restaurants. NICK BLIZZARD/STAFF Credit: NICK BLIZZARD/STAFF Credit: NICK BLIZZARD/STAFF

The company is demolishing a structure at 1630 E. Stroop Road, next to one of its restaurants that sits between the construction site and the company’s main operations.

Cassano’s bought the .75-acre property in 2019 for $400,000 from the Asian Arts Center, Montgomery County records show.

Work to tear down that building began in recent weeks and Cassano said he hopes to have the land cleared by early April.