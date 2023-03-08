The food that Americans most associate with Saint Patrick’s Day — corned beef and cabbage — is an American creation. A friend here who was born and raised in Ireland was unfamiliar with corned beef and cabbage before he moved to America.

In Ireland, the animal product most likely consumed on Saint Patrick’s Day is lamb, or else seafood. Irish immigrants living in New York’s Lower East Side ghetto got the idea by buying corned beef from nearby Jewish kosher butchers also in the ghetto.

I decided to jointly observe both PI Day and the Irish version of Saint Patrick’s Day by making a shepherd’s pie made with local lamb. Local lamb is relatively hard to find around here, but MOON Co-op Grocery has lamb from Oxford’s Aurora Blue Farm.

Aurora Blue Farm lamb is available either ground or in small cubes. I pulverized 1 pound of lamb cubes in the food processor along with local onion and garlic, available at the Oxford Farmers Market, even in winter.

Next step was to brown the lamb mixture in oil. I also pulverized some local chard and added that to the pan. Chard is green, so it added the suitable Saint Patrick’s color to the pie filling.

Some shepherd’s pies go heavy with tomato sauce, but tomatoes are not in season, so I just used a couple of spoonfuls of tomato paste. I also like using Guided By Mushrooms powder to thicken the sauce.

Meanwhile, mashed potatoes need to be cooked. Two potatoes produced the right match for the 1 pound of lamb.

Time to assemble the pie. The lamb mixture goes in first, and is then completely covered by the mashed potatoes.

I like to decorate the top by making ridges in the mashed potatoes with a fork, then sprinkling parsley and paprika on top. Bake at 350 for 15 minutes until bubbling but not overflowing.

