Ohio Pint Day glass designed by area brewery owner

The Ohio Craft Brewers Association celebrated its fourth annual Ohio Pint Day on Sept. 26 with a collectible glass designed by Amy Kollar Anderson, co-owner of Nowhere in Particular Cabinet of Curiosities in Kettering.

“Craft beer and art both have the power to enrich our lives and bring people together,” said Ohio Craft Brewers Association executive director Mary MacDonald. “Ohio Pint Day is about celebrating the intersection of art and beer, and the positive effects of both in our communities.”

Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo

Kollar Anderson contributed to the intersection of art and beer at Nowhere in Particular Cabinet of Curiosities by creating all of the artwork in that space including the swag, T-shirts, stickers and glasses. She said she had inquired about how the association picked the artists who designed the glasses each year, and a few days later they asked her to create the 2023 glass.

“There are so many talented, artistic people in the Ohio craft brewing industry,” said Justin Hemminger, deputy director of the Ohio Craft Brewers Association. “We’ve been fans of Amy’s for a while, and we knew she’d create something stunning for this year’s glass. And, of course, she did!”

Kollar Anderson was excited for the opportunity to have her artwork all around Ohio — especially on a beer glass. She’s a big fan of the beer industry and the culture/art associated with it.

“When I was brainstorming ideas, I thought about looking at the image as you rotated the glass and something that would be light-hearted and whimsical,” said Kollar Anderson in her artist’s statement. “I pictured a Victorian style chaise and who might lounge there. Visions of a goddess (perhaps Ninkasi, goddess of beer?) enjoying a pint came to mind, but she needed something more to create an engaging narrative. As a proud Daytonian, I wanted something to represent my city and thought about our baseball team, the Dayton Dragons. I am also a fan of mythical creatures and ‘Game of Thrones.’ I concluded that surrounding this lovely lady should be three hungry dragons begging for a sip!”

This was Kollar Anderson’s first multi-color design on a pint glass. She aspires to do more similar designs in the future.

Approximately 17,000 Ohio Pint Day glasses have been available at more than 180 participating breweries across Ohio.

“Demand for the collectible Ohio Pint Day glass has been consistently high year-over-year, with many breweries distributing all of their glassware within hours of making it available,” a press release from the association said.

On Ohio Pint Day, craft beer fans can expect to find many different offers from participating breweries. Some will sell the glass filled with the customer’s choice of beer while others may include the glass with a crowler or growler purchase to go. Thanks to the partnership between the participating breweries and glass manufacturer Boelter Beverage, $1 from every glass will be donated to the Ohio Craft Brewers Association.

If you are interested in seeing more of Kollar Anderson’s work, she is unveiling her newest series of zodiac inspired paintings “Rule Makers/Rule Breakers” at DIAD Studio and Gallery in the Front Street Studios at 1001 E. Second Street in Dayton from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 6 and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 15. The gallery is located in Building 100, Door A, on the third floor.

For a complete list and map of breweries participating in Ohio Pint Day visit, www.ohiocraftbeer.org.