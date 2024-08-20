New brewpub to replace former Taft’s Ale House site in OTR

Behind the new brewpub is former Rhinegeist Brewery Director of Culture, Dennis Kramer-Wine, and founding brewmaster at Los Angeles-based brewery Three Weavers, Alexandra Nowell. The two signed the lease for the 12,345 square-foot space with a projected grand opening in November.

“We decided over two years ago to go down this path together, carefully considering many locations to build our vision of Mellotone,” Kramer-Wine said in the press release. “When we learned that 1429 Race Street was available, we were on a call with 3CDC the very next day, and we’re thrilled with the partnership, location, and amazing space that we found.”

“Both personally and professionally, (Kramer-Wine and I) were a great match – very complementary of one another,” Nowell said in the press release. “When we realized that the Race Street space was an option for Mellotone, we knew it was meant to be.”

Mellotone will feature “fresh and uncomplicated beers” as well as a scratch kitchen run by Brendan Martin, formerly of Boca Restaurant Group, 3CDC said.

The lower-level space of the three-story converted historic church will be called Undertone “with a mid-century modern feel complete with a small stage for live music,” 3CDC said in its release. That space formerly housed a sportsbook.

Taft’s closed in late 2023 after occupying the space for more than eight years. Taft’s said in a release the pandemic, a decline in tourism and an increase in material goods costs contributed to the closure. Their Brewporiums in Cincinnati and Columbus remain open.

3CDC said more details will be released later this year about the new brewpub.