Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken tests new sandwich in area

Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken is testing a new Spicy Bourbon Chicken Sandwich at 13 Southwest Ohio restaurant locations for a limited time.
The new sandwich features a four-ounce, hand-battered chicken filet marinated in a special blend of seasonings and tossed in the same fan-favorite sauce from Lee’s Spicy Bourbon Dippers. It’s then served on a warm brioche bun.
Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken is also testing the new sandwich in Rock Hill, South Carolina.
“This sauce was born out of a local franchisee’s knowledge of flavor pairings that would well-serve Lee’s fans in the area and gain new ones,” Lee’s CEO Ryan Weaver said. “The new Spicy Bourbon Chicken Sandwich combines our best-in-class Chicken Sandwich with our tangy bourbon barbeque sauce. We think our Lee’s fans in Dayton and Rock Hill are going to love this new sandwich.”
Weaver says the kick of this sandwich makes it a perfect summer meal to pair with soft drinks or Lee’s house-made tea.
“Lee’s innovative operators know how to take menu items that are favorites and deliver on the brand promise to serve options for our guests that are so good they become ‘famous,’” Weaver said.
The new Spicy Bourbon Chicken Sandwich is available at several Dayton area restaurant locations including Dayton, Miamisburg, Trotwood, Huber Heights, Kettering, Xenia, Englewood, Brookville and Franklin.
