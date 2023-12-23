‘Kenosha Kickers’ and ‘The Sauce’: Local breweries have unique holiday beers on tap

Winter Jam (5% Alcohol By Volume): Winter lager

Gustavo the Second (4.8%): Mexican dark lager

The Sauce (5.2): Golden ale

The Winter Jam is a collaboration with Fretboard Brewing and brewed with the flavors of the season.

“It is a darker lager infused with orange peel and cinnamon,” said Jim Goodman, Municipal Brew Works owner and co-founder. “It is lighter, not as heavy as other winter beers.”

The Sauce is a cranberry infused golden ale, according to Goodman.

“It has a pinkish hue, a little bit of tartness and little bit of sweetness,” Goodman said.

Municipal also has a Pre-prohibition style lager coming in early 2024.

“It is our rendition of Pure Gold, a brew from the Cincinnati Brewing Company which started in Hamilton before prohibition,” Goodman said.

Where: Municipal Brew Works, 20 High St., Hamilton; Online at www.municipal.beer

DogBerry Brewing

Elwood (5.6%): Black winter lager

Merry Grinch-mas (5.6%): Christmas ale

DogAvon (13.5%): Barleywine

“Elwood is dark and roast-y without being heavy,” said Tony Meyer, DogBerry Brewing co-owner and head brewer. “It has a little coffee note to it.”

Merry Grinch-mas is the same beer as Elwood but Meyer infused it with cinnamon and nutmeg.

DogAvon is not for timid at 13.5% ABV.

“It is a special winter time beer,” Meyer said. “Uses a lot of brown sugar and molasses. It has a deep, rich flavor and a big alcohol kick.”

Where: 9964 Crescent Park Dr., West Chester Twp.; Online at dogberrybrewing.com

Sonder Brewing

Brobie (6.2%): Vanilla Porter

Kenosha Kickers (7.5%): Apple Streusel Ale

Otto (11.0%): Stout

“Brobie is in between a dark lager and a stout which is great this time of year,” said Danny Herold, Sonder Marketing Director. “People love the vanilla porter because it is an easy sipper with great vanilla flavor.”

The Kenosha Kickers is an homage to the holiday movie, Home Alone. The polka band in the film was the Kenosha Kickers and its leader, played by John Candy, was Gus Polinski.

“It’s a beer we’ve had ever year we’ve been open,” Herold said. “It is an apple ale but has the streusel sweetness with cinnamon.”

Otto is a tiramisu stout coming in at 11.0% ABV.

“It is a beer where you are drinking your dessert,” Herold said. “A lot of chocolate, a lot of vanilla and then coffee.”

Where: Sonder Brewing Taproom, 8584 Duke Blvd., Mason; Sonder Brewing Taphaus & Kitchen, 9558 Civic Centre Blvd., West Chester Twp.