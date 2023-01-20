Jolly’s root beer stand announces seasonal reopening date

Known for its root beer floats and foot-long hot dogs, the menu has remained virtually the same since it first open in the spring of 1937, said the Jolivette brothers, who are two of five children of the drive-in founders Vince Sr. and Betty Jolivette. The drive-in is open seven days a week for 40 weeks each year, a model that’s been in place since the beginning ― though it was open fewer weeks when it first started.

“The food is good, the price is good and reasonable, and we always attempt to get it to them fast,” Greg said in 2022 on why the Jolly’s formula has worked.

Jolly’s is open 7 days a week from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., though hours may vary on holidays.

Staff Writer Michael Pitman contributed to this report.