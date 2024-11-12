It’s Hamilton Restaurant Week and several locations have specials

“It’s about discovery, and it encourages people to try something new,” said Dan Bates, president and CEO at the Greater Hamilton Chamber of Commerce. “Maybe, there’s a restaurant that is on their radar. They drive by it every day, and they say we should eat there sometime. This is that sometime.”

The two-week celebration began Monday and runs through Nov. 24. It is also a part of the city’s Holly Jolly Hamilton events, which take place through Dec. 31.

Presented by the Hamilton Amusement & Hospitality Association (HAHA), in partnership with the Chamber, “Y Not Eat & Drink Local” celebrates Hamilton’s food and beverage scene. Participating restaurants, bars, breweries and bakeries have special prix fixe menus, bite bundles, sweet treats, and drink options, with $1 from each sale benefiting the YMCA’s Y Club and Y Achievers programs.

Hamilton Restaurant Week was first launched in the spring of 2020 as a response to business slowing down during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have 14 restaurants and bars that have signed on to participate. Some of them are doing three-course meals, others are doing meal deals, bite bundles, or sweet treats, and there are also cocktail specials this year,” said Tiffany Grubb, director of marketing for the Chamber.

“There’s something for everyone. It also encourages those who live outside of Hamilton to come, explore and check out what we have to offer,” Grubb said.

Going into the holiday season, many of the restaurants will be highlighting their fall and winter menus. During “Y Not Eat & Drink Local,” guests may also do some small business shopping.

“The staffs are on board with restaurant week, too, and that really elevates the customer experience,” Bates said. “The restaurants really go the extra mile, and that creates a positive experience for diners.”

Diners can download the “Explore Hamilton” app to find all of the options for dining, and shopping as well as a full list of upcoming events. Also, each of the businesses are listed on a map. Those looking to explore Hamilton can download the app before they visit. The app is free, and it can be downloaded from the App Store, or the Google Play store.

SPECIALS

Alexanders Market and Deli: Double A Deal! Alexanders and Aglamesis is teaming up for a special treat! Order a sandwich OR phatbread and get a free fountain drink & two Aglamesis’ chocolates for and additional $2!

Coach House: $36 (3 COURSE MEAL DEAL) - Choice of Tossed Salad or Caesar Salad, BBQ Baby Back Rib, mini baked potatoes & veggie du jour, Coach House Cake - House made full of brown sugar, butter & cinnamon. A soft drink, of your choice, is included (coke products, coffee or tea).

Coach House Drink Specials: Saturday Noon - 4pm - $2 bottle beer, $5 two ingredient well cocktail, $5 select glass of wine.

Fretboard Brewing & Public House: $25 (3 COURSE MEAL DEAL) - Clyborne Greens: mixed greens, bacon, tomatoes, red onion, white cheddar cheese, house sweet & sour vinaigrette, Choice of BBQ Baby Back Ribs: crispy crinkle fries, house made coleslaw OR Blackened Salmon: sautéed green beans, roasted corn pico, citrus beurre blanc, Pumpkin Donuts: caramel sauce, cream cheese frosting.

Hamilton’s Urban Backyard Drink Specials: HAPPY HOUR WEDNESDAY - FRIDAY 2PM - 7PM $1 OFF 16 oz draft beer.

Hanover Winery: Wine Tasting $26 - Wine Tastings (6 wines) + Cheese & Cracker Tray (serves 2) AND Pizza Bundle $26 - Wood Fired Pizza (The Cask, Press, or Vine) + 2 glasses of wine or 3 beers $26.00.

Hanover Winery Drink Specials: $9 Hot Spiced Cranberry Wine, $10 Caramel Apple Bourbon Cocktail, $11 Old Fashioned Bourbon Slush.

Immortal Vibes Drink Specials: SIGNATURE COCKTAILS - JIMI HENDRIX $12 Captain Morgan Spiced Rum, Vanilla, Pineapple Juice and a splash of Grenadine. FREDDIE MERCURY $12 Tanqueray Gin, Peach Syrup, Fresh Lemon Juice and Tonic. CARLOS SANTANA $12 1800 Silver Tequila, Triple Sec, Blue Curacao, Fresh Lemon and Lime, Sour Mix and Sprite. RANDY RHOADS $10 Wheatley Vodka, Triple Sec, Fresh Lime and Orange, Basil and topped with Soda Water. EDDIE VAN HALEN $12 Tito’s Vodka, Blueberry Puree, Fresh Lime, Mint and Ginger Beer. BLOOD ORANGE BAZE $15 House Old Fashioned - Buffalo Trace Bourbon, Blood Orange Simple, Blood Orange Bitters, and a splash of Orange Juice & Lemon Juice. STEVIE RAY VAUGHN $13 Bobbie’s Old Fashioned - Wild Turkey 101, Brown Sugar, Orange Bitters and a dash of Maple Syrup.

Luke’s Custom Cakes: $3 Chocolate Chip Cookie $4 Crispy Treat $4 Pumpkin Cupcake.

Neal’s Famous BBQ: $24.99 (3 COURSE MEAL DEAL) - BBQ chicken or pork nachos, Smoked Half Chicken served with green beans and mashed potatoes, Gourmet brownies.

Nicc and Norms Tavern: $10 SOUP & SANDWICH COMBO and PARTY BOX DEALS: $36 16 DIXIE SLIDERS WITH CHEESE $15 LOADED NACHOS BOX.

Nicc and Norms Drink Specials: $12 BRAD’S BUFFALO TRACE OLD FASHIONED, $5 SPECIALTY MARGARITAS, $6 BOURBON SMASH COCKTAIL.

Plaza One Grille: $30 (3 COURSE MEAL DEAL) - Apple Arugula salad with candies pecans and goat cheese with balsamic vinaigrette, Short Rib risotto with wild mushrooms and red wine reduction, Pumpkin Bread Pudding.

Plaza One Grille Drink Specials: Pumpkin Rum Delight: Martini Rumchata, Captain Morgan’s, Pumpkin Spice Sauce

Pour House Drink Special: NEW ON THE SELF POUR WALL: Apple Cider Cranberry Mule Vin Glogg Winter Wine.

Tano Bistro: $36 (3 COURSE MEAL DEAL): Grilled Mushroom Carpaccio locally sourced specialty mushrooms, criolla sauce, vinegar reduction, Duck Confit Agnolotti brown butter, mirepoix, fava bean puree, Argentine Style Skirt Steak hash brown croquette, chimichurri.

The Casual Pint Hamilton: $25 (3 COURSE MEAL DEAL) - Pretzels & Beer Cheese, Cup of Soup or Side Salad, Pickle Bacon Ranch Flatbread. Be on the lookout for the specialty paired flight of the week!

Third Eye Brewing Company: $25 (3 COURSE MEAL DEAL) - Caprese Salad - Fresh mozzarella with tomatoes marinaded in balsamic vinegar, garnished with a fresh basil balsamic glaze, Chicken Parmigiana - Italian style parmesan chicken stuffed with mozzarella and prosciutto served with a homemade tomato and basil sauce, capellini pasta and garlic bread, Chocolate Cake garnished with berries and chocolate beer sauce made from one of our award-winning stouts.

Third Eye Brewing Company Drink Special: $9 FALL PUNCH COCKTAIL: Crafted with vodka, brandy, apple cider, pear juice, pomegranate juice, lemon juice, topped with ginger ale & garnished with fresh orange slices.