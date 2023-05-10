Indian restaurant owner eyes possible expansion in Mason

The Twist Indian Grill, a fast-casual Indian restaurant offering patrons a chance to create their own bowls and burritos, is now open daily with plans to expand.
Owner Maulin Patel told Today’s Pulse staff since opening the restaurant in August, the region has been very supportive of his concept. So much so, he now plans to franchise.
Patel, who also owns Bubbakoo’s Burritos in Centerville, previously said the restaurant’s concept is an Indian alternative similar to Bubbakoo’s Burritos, Chipotle and Hot Head Burritos. He said he came up with the idea when he held a birthday party for his daughter. His guests loved the concept, so he found the space and made his dream a reality.
“I thank everyone from Dayton, Ohio that supported us because we were actually scared to bring this new concept to Dayton,” he said.
Patel has started the process for franchise registration and found a partner to open a second restaurant in Milford, Delaware with an expected opening in September. Patel is looking to particularly expand south of Dayton.
“We are actively looking around Mason,” he said. “In Dayton, if I open another one, we are looking around either Miamisburg or Centerville.”
Patel comes from a long history of restaurant owners starting with his great grandfather in India, but said he never thought of having his own Indian restaurant until owning Bubbakoo’s Burritos.
Customers at The Twist Indian Grill are able to create their own entrée by choosing from different types of Indian rice, curry and meats. Patel reminds patrons that all Indian food is not spicy, and entrées can be made into whatever you prefer.
The Twist Indian Grill is a fast-forward way for people in the area to taste Indian culture. Patel said he has plans to add chicken sandwiches with an Indian twist as well as new meat options like ground lamb and chicken.
The restaurant, located at 2627 S. Smithville Road in Dayton, is open 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday. For more information about The Twist Indian Grill, visit www.thetwistdayton.com.
About the Author