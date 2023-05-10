Indian restaurant owner eyes possible expansion in Mason

“We are actively looking around Mason,” he said. “In Dayton, if I open another one, we are looking around either Miamisburg or Centerville.”

Patel comes from a long history of restaurant owners starting with his great grandfather in India, but said he never thought of having his own Indian restaurant until owning Bubbakoo’s Burritos.

Customers at The Twist Indian Grill are able to create their own entrée by choosing from different types of Indian rice, curry and meats. Patel reminds patrons that all Indian food is not spicy, and entrées can be made into whatever you prefer.

The Twist Indian Grill is a fast-forward way for people in the area to taste Indian culture. Patel said he has plans to add chicken sandwiches with an Indian twist as well as new meat options like ground lamb and chicken.

The restaurant, located at 2627 S. Smithville Road in Dayton, is open 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday. For more information about The Twist Indian Grill, visit www.thetwistdayton.com.