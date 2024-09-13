Halal Burgers opens in Liberty Twp.

“Our new Halal Burgers branch is now open,” a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page states. “Come visit us at our fresh new location and enjoy the same mouthwatering flavors you love. We can’t wait to welcome you!”

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

Abbad Tahir opened the original restaurant with his two brothers at 767 Lyons Road in Washington Twp. near J. Alexander’s and Chappys Social House in November 2023.

He said it’s rare to find halal burgers in Ohio.

“Halal meat is meat that is permissible for Muslims to consume,” Tahir said. “For our beef or our chicken, the animal is slaughtered in a way that the three main veins are cut. The person who slaughters the animal has to be Muslim, and he blesses the animal before he slaughters it and lets the blood drain out.”

Tahir recalled growing up and always wanting a place to get good quality, American burgers made with halal meat. That desire inspired him and his two brothers to open Halal Burgers.

For those who don’t need their meat to be halal, Tahir said they can expect good quality meat.

Halal Burgers is open 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily. For more information, visit the restaurant’s Facebook or Instagram pages.