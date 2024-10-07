Cincinnati Taco Week: More than 50 restaurants participating

What’s better than deals on taco Tuesday? How about seven days of taco deals?
Cincinnati Taco Week is back this week, ending Oct. 13, at dozens of participating restaurants that are offering $2.50 taco deals. Guests have to order a minimum of three tacos for the discount.
More than 50 restaurants are partaking in the food week, including Bakersfield, Pata Roja Taqueria, Cowboy Sally’s, Cartridge Brewing, W Bar + Bistro and many more.
Guests will also get to enjoy some unique takes on tacos, including Agave & Rye’s “The Love Child” taco that has a smash cauliflower kimchi burger, queso cushion, pepper jack, chipotle crema, corn street salad and spicy crispy carrots. Frida in Covington is also offering a Brussels Sprouts Taco with sauteed Brussels sprouts, caramelized onion, smoked peanut salsa, cilantro and crushed peanuts.
Those wanting to soak up the Taco Week rewards can also download the Cincinnati Taco Week app and check-in at participating restaurants. Those who check in at five or more restaurants will be entered to win a grand prize of $500 in gift cards, as well as Jarritos swag.
Here is the full list of participating restaurants (which are subject to change):
- 16 Lots Brewing Co.
- Aces Pickleball Bar + Grill
- Agave & Rye
- Bakersfield
- Bandito Food Park + Cantina
- Barleycorn’s BrewHouse
- Blue Ash Chili
- Bourbon’s Craft Kitchen & Bar
- Cabo Taco
- Cactus Pear
- Cartridge Brewing
- Che — O’Bryonville
- Che — Over-the-Rhine
- Condado Tacos
- Cowboy Sally’s
- El Barril
- El Jefe’s
- El Rancho Nuevo
- El Trompo
- El Vaquero Mexican Restaurant
- Four Mile Pig
- Four Mile Pig at RJ Cinema
- Frida
- Hawkers Alley
- La Forta Loca
- Lalo Chino Latino
- Little Miami Brewing Company
- Livery
- Lucius Q
- Matteo’s
- Mazunte
- Mex Cantina
- Nada
- Oakley Pub & Grill
- Pata Roja
- Ramon’s Cantina Mexican Restaurant
- Sammy’s Craft Burgers & Beers
- Shango’s Urban Taqueria
- Street City Urban Gourmet
- Taco Fuerte
- Tortilleria Garcia
- Turfway Park Racing & Gaming
- Voodoo Brew Pub
- Voodoo Brew Pub — West Chester
- W Bar + Bistro
- Zambrero
For more information about Cincinnati Taco Week, go to cincytacoweek.com.
