Cincinnati Coffee Festival returns this weekend with tastings - and a master barista creating latte art

The sixth annual Cincinnati Coffee Festival returns to Music Hall this weekend and will include free tastings, music, art and more.

“This event has grown into a can’t-miss event for coffee and tea lovers across the region,” said Judi Cogen, Cincinnati Coffee Festival event director. “We look forward to putting on another fantastic event at Music Hall, helping support and showcase the local coffee community, and raising funds for Ohio River Foundation.”

Attendees can expect latte art demos and the chance to see the latest coffee equipment and accessories as well as demonstrations by industry experts. Demonstrations include a “cupping” station where guests can learn to sample coffee like a pro and a latte art station where attendees can watch a master barista create latte art and learn how to pour their own.

In addition, organizers confirmed there will be a Latte Art Throwdown. Baristas will go head-to-head in a competition to win the title “Supreme Latte Artist of Greater Cincinnati.”

The Cincinnati Coffee Festival is open to the public. Tickets must be purchased in advance due to expected large crowds and range in price from $17.50 to $35 depending on time of entry.

The festival will have a large variety of local and regional coffee roasters including Deeper Roots, Viva Coffee Roasters, Seven Hills and La Terza. Vendors from the Dayton area include Boston Stoker Coffee Co. and The ScRUMptious Dessert.

Cincinnati Coffee Festival is produced by and is a major fundraiser for Ohio River Foundation, a Cincinnati-based nonprofit with programs dedicated to protecting and improving the water quality and ecology of the Ohio River and its watershed.

“Everyone deserves clean water. The Festival also provides a great opportunity to educate people about the connection between water quality and protecting our local rivers and streams,” Cogen said. “There’s a lot that goes into producing a great cup of coffee, but coffee is actually 98 percent water. Without great water, you can’t have great coffee.”

This event uses timed entry to help manage crowds, so patrons will choose a time to go when they purchase tickets.

How to go

What: Cincinnati Coffee Festival

When: Saturday and Sunday

Where: Music Hall in Cincinnati, in the ballroom

Tickets: cincinnaticoffeefestival.com