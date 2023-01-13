journal-news logo
Celebrity Chef Paul Wahlberg makes appearance at Hollywood Gaming

Food & Restaurants
By Natalie Jones
Chef Paul Wahlberg stopped by Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway on Friday, Jan. 13 to meet guests at his new restaurant location.

Wahlburgers, known for its famous burgers topped with a signature sauce, opened at the racino in December 2022. The restaurant was constructed in an unoccupied space in the racino’s food court area next to Take 2 Grill.

Kelley Grody was one of about 100 people that came to the racino to meet the chef.

“I’m very excited for him to come today,” Grody said.

Bethanie Crouch who was also standing in line waiting for a photo said, “He makes great food. We actually came here for lunch last week. The first time I went to a Wahlburgers was at Coney Island and I’ve been to several locations since.”

The menu has a variety of burgers including The Our Burger featuring a beef burger, government cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and Paul’s signature Wahl Sauce, and The BBQ Bacon featuring a beef burger, white cheddar, bacon, fresh jalapeños, BBQ sauce and avocado spread. The restaurant also offers salads, other sandwiches, housemade shakes and more.

Wahlburgers first opened in 2011 in Hingham, Massachusetts. According to the restaurant’s website, Wahlberg loved food and his family, but he wasn’t satisfied cooking just for them.

“He wanted to cook for everyone else’s family too,” the website said. “He was hungry for something more. So, he created Wahlburgers.”

Wahlburgers joined three other dining venues at the racino: Skybox Sports Bar, Take 2 Grill and Zombie Dogz. Another new restaurant is expected to open up Q1 of 2023 in the Barstool Sportsbook.

