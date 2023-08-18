Cantina restaurant coming to Hamilton’s Spooky Nook in 2024

King Corona, a Hamilton-based restaurant, will be the next tenant inside Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill.

The two-floor restaurant is a new modern Latin restaurant with live entertainment that will have more than 14,500 square feet plus a nearly 2,400-square-foot outdoor seating area along B Street.

Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill will also be the only location for the restaurant.

“We are very grateful for the opportunity to partner up with Spooky Nook Sports,” said owner Jonathan Jaramillo. “We know this will be a huge success for the city of Hamilton and its surroundings.”

“King Corona is a brand-new concept of an upscale Latin restaurant,” said Jaramillo. “The restaurant will offer fine dining seats, an exclusive lounge, and an alluring bar, set on two-levels that will turn your nights into a party by offering dancing, performers and live music for all our Kings and Queens to enjoy.”

The restaurant’s menu will be influenced by Latin American cuisine that will feature authentic Latin dishes from North, Central, and South America.

“King Corona fuses rich, authentic décor, fine dining, impeccable service, and an overall experience based on atmosphere,” he said.

The restaurant is slated to open in late summer 2024, and work is set to begin in the coming months.