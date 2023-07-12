Beers by Hamilton breweries win U.S. titles

Anyone looking for an award-winning beer can find two at a pair of Hamilton establishments, and later this year, a third award-winning brewing company will be in the City of Sculpture.

More than 9,000 beers that represented more than 160 styles were entered into the 2023 U.S. Open Beer Championships. Judging was held at the U.S. Open Event Center in Oxford.

Hamilton’s Municipal Brew Works. 20 High St., was awarded a gold medal this week for its Approachable Blonde in the English Summer Ale category in the U.S. Open Beer Championship. In all, there were 147 categories of types of beer, including five non-alcoholic beers. Cincinnati-based Fretboard Brewing Company, which operates Fretboard Brewing and Public House at 103 Main St., took home a silver medal for its Bootsy IPA in the Brut IPA category.

Later this year, Third Eye Brewing, which is based in Sharoncville, will open a second location on Ohio 4 in Hamilton. The company took home four medals ― a gold and three silvers.

The brewing company took the top spot for its Peanut Butter beer called Dark Aura. They took second place for its Imperial Stout Speciality (Spacetoast), Chocolate/Cocoa Beer (Double Astral), and Barrel-Aged Barley Win (Kelly’s Private Stash).