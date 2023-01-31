Asian Food Festival returns to Cincinnati this spring

The Asian Food Festival is celebrating its 12th year and will bring local restaurants together in one place to serve small plates priced from $2 to $10. The event itself is free to attend and those who do will be able to enjoy live entertainment, local craft and Asian beer and family activities as well as the food offerings from vendors.

“The Cincinnati region has continued to embrace Asian Food Fest and helped this event grow year-after-year,” said Rob Weidle, lead event manager for Asian Food Fest, in a press release. “We’re looking forward to another unique experience that represents many of the cultures and traditions within our community.”