Voters Guide: Gross vs. Horn for Butler County’s 45th district Statehouse seat

All candidates for local and state office were sent the same series of questions by the Journal-News. Our goal was to help voters make informed choices in the Nov. 8 election (early voting for which begins Oct. 12).
Ohio’s new 45th Statehouse district is a southern strip of Butler County, from the Indiana line over to Fairfield and West Chester.
This race is between incumbent Republican Jennifer Gross and Democratic challenger Chuck Horn. The candidates’ answers are below, in their own words. Candidates are listed in alphabetical order.
Jennifer Gross
Residence: West Chester Township
Organizations, boards, previous elected positions: 2nd Vice Commander West Chester American Legion, VFW Life Member, Active Life Church West Chester member, Previous Republican Central Committee Member,
Education: Graduated with Honors with my Master’s of Science in Nursing/Family Nurse Practitioner. Master’s - University of Cincinnati Alumni, Undergrad - University of Missouri. Some PhD studies - University of Cincinnati.
Current employment: Nurse Practitioner
Why are you seeking elected office: Because I support American family values and believe we are still the greatest nation on earth and seek to preserve Ohioans way of life.
Why should voters elect you: I am the only Ohio State Representative who has had 15 townhalls, in the last 2 years, to inform my community on current legislation, hear their concerns regarding current legislation and work with them to represent their needs. I believe part of our job as state representatives to represent our constituents and bring what is happening in Columbus back to southwest Ohio.
If elected, what will be your top three priorities? Helping ease the burdens our state is facing do to rising inflation, preserving the safety and lives of all Ohioans, and parental rights in education/Ed Choice, all the while supporting life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness by abiding by the Ohio and US Constitution.
What specific plans do you have to address those top priorities? I would like to work toward a state “flat” tax and then a zero income tax. Placing more money in the pockets of southwest Ohio citizens will help everyone, abolishing the commercial activities tax, which is disproportionally effects food prices, car prices and housing will also benefit all Ohioans as this tax is again passed on to all Ohioans. Preserve the safety by Issue 1 in this general election. I am co sponsor of, and will push to pass the Back Pack Bill HB290.
Anything else you would like voters to know? I am a 21 year Air Force Veteran and retired LtCol, wife and mom. I support Ohio’s Medical Right to Refuse, which would allow all Ohioans the right to medical freedom.
Chuck Horn
No response