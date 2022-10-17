Voters Guide: Carpenter vs. Hazell for Butler County Commissioner race

Current employment: Butler County Commissioner

Why are you seeking elected office: Butler County is facing many challenges as our local communities recover from the effects of the pandemic. Health and safety resources were stretched, businesses of all sizes struggled, and our educational systems had to pivot to remote learning. I have been working in the frontline, in our diverse communities, I understand the needs of our citizens as we recover. I believe that I am the best person, with the most relevant experience, and the right heart and commitment to lead Butler County, our communities and our people, to a more prosperous future.

Why should voters elect you: My commitment to Butler County is the single most important reason voters should support my re-election. I am a lifelong Butler Countian who has proven that every community and every person matters. One of my initiatives is the investment of $15 million for a school of advanced manufacturing and a school of aviation as an expansion of the Butler Tech School system. Within 5 years the two additional schools will place over 2000 young people into high paying in-demand jobs. My initiatives make a difference and improve our quality of life for the people who live here. I promise to keep making a difference because I truly believe that there is no place better than Butler County, Ohio to live, work, and get an education.

If elected, what will be your top three priorities?

1. Workforce development

2. Developing a comprehensive, county-wide housing plan

3. Securing the opiate settlement dollars for Butler County facilities and programs

What specific plans do you have to address those top priorities?

1. Butler County is working to build a strong workforce. It is critically important to support and encourage programing in our high schools, community colleges, and Miami University to ensure that Butler County has a trained workforce that can pivot to the changing needs of the marketplace, the advanced manufacturing sector, and the business community. My strength in workforce development is the ability to bring leaders in education and business together to identify needs and to develop solutions that support current and future workforce needs. A trained workforce means higher paying jobs and a better quality of life for residents of Butler County.

2. I serve as Chair of several housing committees. We sought a nationally recognized housing expert and identified that approximately 180 homeless individuals with mental health issues are released from the jail each year. As we work towards solutions, several themes arise. The first is the need for a crisis stabilization center, a project that I have supported for many years, that is now gaining momentum. Secondly is the need to address homeless individuals treated in the jail, released from the jail, or who are on probation. We recognize that certain individuals will require a facility that can stabilize them for longer than 5 days and we are working on finding a solution.

3. There is $57 million dollars available in the OneOhio Recovery fund for Butler County’s region. I was appointed by my fellow commissioner to organize the Butler County Local OneOhio Board. With the expertise available on the OneOhio Local Board, I believe that we can fund strategies for community recovery, innovation, recovery, and sustainability, and that these efforts will make a difference.

Anything else you would like voters to know? There are several ARPA project proposals I will continue to put my support behind until completion: Closing the gap in the Great Miami River Trail that exists in the Lemon, Liberty, and Fairfield Townships is important. Over half of our county’s population will be able to easily access the trail once the gap is closed and connect to 340 paved miles of Ohio trails. The benefits to Butler County’s tourism industry and the health of our communities is immense.

County-wide access to broadband is another key initiative. When schools across the county moved to remote learning during the pandemic, we identified many areas of the county that did not have access to the internet. Thanks to Miami University, the City of Oxford, and Talawanda School District’s quick work, their students were able to stay online. Unfortunately, many gaps in service remain. I initiated the efforts to draft an RFP to furnish broadband to the unserved areas of our county. I will stay involved in this project until every household in Butler County has broadband access.

It is exciting that we are committing ARPA funds for long-needed repairs and maintenance to county and township roads. The responsibility to maintain roads is assigned to a various of state, cities, and townships. However, it is our townships that often struggle the hardest to pay for expensive road repairs. With the appropriation of $5 million, the County Commissioners are providing this vital support.

Although, I have recently received attention for working on solutions to homelessness, there are many more initiatives underway. I believe that my job is to listen to the citizens of Butler County, address our challenges, and build the strongest, most vibrant communities possible.

********************

Latisha Hazell

Residence: West Chester, OH

Organizations, boards, previous elected positions: National Council of Negro Women - President Southern Ohio + Nationa Executive Board

Education: MBA Human Resources Executive Leadership Franklin U

Current employment: Deputy Director & Chief Talent Acquisition Officer, City of Cincinnati

Why are you seeking elected office: Current Commission has ignored major section so the county from an economic development perspective, they have received grants to fight homelessness ad haven’t spent the money, the county has no master plan for environmental protection or green energy. Finally, there is not anything from the Commission to encourage women and girls to serve the county. I feel these are areas where I can focus and get results for the whole county.

Why should voters elect you: I will fight for all county citizens. I want to see all Butler county rise together and I can lead that effort. Together we can make it happen. We also need to have both parties represented on the Commission.

If elected, what will be your top three priorities? Economic development for under-served areas of the county. Secondly, the development of a county wide environmental and green energy plans. Finally, I want to focus on the homeless problems in the county.

What specific plans do you have to address those top priorities? I have plans for each of these priorities. As with all plans, they are living documents that will change as hear from all constituents in the county.

Anything else you would like voters to know? I will work hard with everyone to accomplish success for Butler County. My slogan is “Butler Rising Together”