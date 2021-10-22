Voter Guide: Trenton Council

No response

Calvin G. Woodrey

Raymond Nichols

Sharon L. Montgomery

Jennifer Combs

Education: College

Current Employment: Regional administrator with Deshazo Crane LLC

Community Involvement: Currently serving on Trenton City Council, Trenton CIC, Trenton Economic Development Committee, Trenton 2025 Comprehensive Plan Steering Committee, previously served on Trenton Planning Commission, Trenton Fire Bells

Why are you seeking elected office? I’ve served on council for almost 16 years. Many of the things that were goals when I first decided to run for office are finally coming to fruition. There are many things that still need attention. I want to be a part of the continued growth and success of the city.

Why should voters elect you? I have a heart for the city of Trenton and the people who live here. I am always willing to listen and be a voice for those that live in the city. I also want to continue to be a part of improving communication between the city and the people who live here. Lack of communication and misunderstandings create so much unnecessary conflict. I am reliable and careful with my responsibilities. I want to continue to keep Trenton a great place to live. I want to be a part of planning Trenton’s future to ensure great quality of life for all who live here.

If elected, what will be your top three priorities? If elected my top three priorities would be: 1. Continued business growth, both commercial and industrial, that create jobs that generate income tax for the city. Including revitalization of our downtown area. Looking into ways to improve this area and bring in businesses, shops and restaurants, creating an enjoyable area for residents as well as visitors. 2. Look into ways to improve traffic issues through town. Possibly a bypass around the downtown area. 3. Work on improving communication between the city and the residents. Monthly newsletters, continued live streaming of meetings and create an environment where people are comfortable to express their concerns.

What specific plans do you have to address those top priorities? The city is working on the updated comprehensive plan, which addresses economic development and improvements in transportation, parks and recreation, and housing. It is a plan for the city’s development over the next 50 years and a timeline to put things into motion. For addressing communication improvement, I would like to continue the things we have in place, newsletters, social media, updated website, live streaming of meetings and the new digital sign that will be installed soon. We should also continue look into additional ways to keep citizens informed on things happening in the city.

Anything else? I have been committed to the citizens of Trenton for the past 16 years. During this time our fire department went from being volunteer to providing a crew at the station around the clock and ready to respond. We have hired additional police officers and now have a police K9. The city purchased and is developing an industrial park that will bring in hundreds of jobs and income tax to the city. Numerous improvements have also been made to our parks and to our city as a whole. Communication continues to improve between the city and residents. We have a better relationship with our school district. City council and city staff have worked very hard to accomplish these things. I think we are in a much better place then we were when my journey first began. I’m excited more then ever for the future of our city, and I hope that the citizens choose to vote for me and entrust me to be a part of the decisions that will move our city forward during next four years.