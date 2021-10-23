Voter Guide: Ross School Board Member

No response

Jason Schubert

Education: Bachelor’s of science with dual concentrations in computer information systems and marketing, College of Mount St. Joseph

Current Employment: P&G

Community Involvement: Cubmaster for Pack 923, Eagle Scout

Why are you seeking elected office? My wife and I moved into the school district eight years ago because we wanted to raise our family in a great school district. I want to ensure that Ross stays a great school district. I would like to help the school district develop a robust five year plan with clear, measurable success criteria. I feel that the school board could improve transparency regarding decisions, strategy and communication.

Why should voters elect you? Transparency is my main concern. Allowing rumors to circulate about future plans is not the best way to handle policy decisions or setting long term goals. I would like to see the school board develop a five year plan with clear, measurable success criteria. Other school districts in our area have their five year plan readily available and Ross should, too. Ross (and the greater Hamilton area) will begin experiencing impactful growth in the next few years. It’s important for our school board to be aware of the changes ahead. Our district needs to plan and prepare for these changes. The school board should be a liaison between the community, parents and schools to set our students up for success. I believe the skills I have developed at P&G as an IT project manager, and with my community involvement in scouting, that I have the skills to make this happen! I would appreciate your vote on Nov. 2!

If elected, what will be your top three priorities? 1. Improving the transparency of school board decisions 2. Creating and implementing a five year plan with clear, measurable success criteria to handle the growth our district is experiencing while still maintaining the excellence that we have come to expect from the Ross School district. 3. Assessing the current student/teacher ratios and ensuring they meet or exceed the state statute.

What specific plans do you have to address those top priorities? 1. Recommend the implementation of an easy to use and understand school board website with a published five year plan. Ensuring that the financials are clearly called out and explained. 2. Help identify and eliminate excessive spending to allow the district to hire more teachers

Anything else? I am the Cub Master for Pack 923 here in Ross. Our pack has 52 boys spread out over six den levels. Boy Scouts has always been a passion of mine. I earned my Eagle Scout rank at age 14 after completing a hiking trail improvement project in Fort Ancient. I enjoy being involved with the Ross community through Cub Scouts. I think it’s important for kids to be involved in their community from a young age, and I am always impressed by their passion and hard work. I believe my professional background and community involvement makes me an excellent candidate for school board.