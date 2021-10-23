Voter Guide: Monroe School Board Member

No response

A.J. Fullam

Education: Bachelor’s degree in technical management, sales & marketing

Current Employment: Digital marketing director

Community Involvement: Monroe Optimist Club, Monroe Historical Society, Fairfield High School Alumni Association

Why are you seeking elected office? I feel it’s important to have strong leadership from individuals who are active and engaged in the community, with children in the district who will serve the needs of all students as a member of the school board. I want to be an active participant in the success of our district.

Why should voters elect you? I am passionate about the success of our schools and will be a voice of the community to ensure our district continues to act responsibility and in the best interest of our students and families of Monroe with a goal to be the top-ranked district in Butler County.

If elected, what will be your top three priorities? We need to address the growth of our community and the limited space our students have available in learning environment. We will indefinitely have to find ways to maximize our state funding to develop and improve facilities. I want to foster stronger communication.

What specific plans do you have to address those top priorities? If elected, I intend to engage in conversation with leaders within our district to get a clear picture of what has historically been successful in obtaining these goals, and work to further them through collaboration. I want to leverage data and research from the surrounding districts to ensure we are avoiding potential pitfalls and always making progress in these areas. I want to have open and honest dialogue with members of our community to gain a better understanding of the perspectives of our residents and act on behalf of our students and families to keep Monroe a wonderful district for years to come.

Anything else? I hope members of the community recognize that I come from a good place and will always extend myself to be available to engage in meaningful conversation. I will act selflessly and always have the needs of our children at the forefront of every decision. I intend to be fair and open to learn while serving this community proudly as a member of the board.