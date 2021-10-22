Voter Guide: Middletown Council

No response

Joe Mulligan

Julia Lewis-Smith

Education: Bachelor’s

Current Employment: Middletown City School District

Community Involvement: Ohio Education Association, Middletown Teacher Association, National Education Association

Why are you seeking elected office? To create an atmosphere of change. To be a voice for the voiceless.

Why should voters elect you? Being the youngest of 10 children, I have been a witness to and a witness of lack. A lack of resources, lack of accommodations and a lack of opportunities. It is because of this lack that I am connected to the city and the people of the city. However, it also is because where there was lack, there was a caring community that showed up, showed concern and showed me the way. It took a village to raise me and it still takes a village. It is my vision to revitalize those values by opening up communication with the people of the community so all voices are represented. By collaborating and making connections with small business owners, local organizations, clergy, parents and city leaders. Also, by committing to stay the course even when it gets hard. I am from the city, I have passion for the city, and I will work hard for the people in the city.

If elected, what will be your top three priorities? Communication, collaboration and commitment. These three things are essential elements to fight against the divide that, in my opinion, has been a barrier to revitalizing Middletown back to its thriving days of old. Anything divided against itself can’t stand. So anything we set out to accomplish, whether it be economic development, public safety or infrastructure, these three elements should be in that decision making process.

What specific plans do you have to address those top priorities? Council members need to be visible in the community beyond their candidacy, and held accountable to the people. I propose that council members are assigned to a designated area and hold a monthly town hall meeting so they can hear the concerns of the people. Not a twice a month meeting where the citizens get 2-3 minutes to speak. It is during this meeting that available resources are made known that not all citizens are aware of. Secondly, collaborating with local business owner and organizations and local trade schools to help rehab city owned properties and privately owned homes instead of demolishing them. This will give the citizens an opportunity of home ownership and bring pride back to the community. In addition, we have to do better by our homeless brothers and sisters. From my perspective, where homelessness exists, there is oftentimes an underlying issue or issues that have not been addressed, mainly addiction. Let’s create an atmosphere of change by rehabilitating homes that can be used for transition homes so we can stop the endless cycle of drugs to homelessness, to treatment, to homelessness. Third, commitment. Stay committed no matter how hard it gets. Committed to the people, committed to the city and committed to the cause -- a better Middletown.

Anything else? It is time for a change! I value your voice, I value your support, I value you. I can’t do it alone and you can’t do it alone, but together we are stronger, together we will rise from a “Bright Past to a Brighter Future.” So, on Nov. 2, show up and use your voice and your vote for change!

Rodney Muterspaw

Education: Middletown Christian High, Cedarville University, University of Louisville

Current Employment: Berkshire Hathaway Home Services

Community Involvement: Retired police chief, city of Middletown; writer/author of “The Blue View,” an Amazon 5 Star Book; Rotary Club member; Middletown Middie Athletics Booster past president; Butler County Police Chiefs Association secretary.

Why are you seeking elected office? Simply because after meeting with members of the community, police and fire personnel, current and former city employees, they desire a change that is needed badly. They are desperate, and they know I can bring positive change. Low morale, lack of attention to public safety by the city and transparency are all things they want changed as soon as possible.

Why should voters elect you? Because I have a proven track record of getting things done in Middletown. We built a relationship with the community that is unmatched. Success was achieved with that. Open dialogue, community minded with an open door policy for anyone that needed to hear us. I am vocal, direct and to the point. The community knows what they are getting with me. There is no unknown with me.

If elected, what will be your top three priorities? Public safety retention and staffing. Housing or lack of. Lack of transparency and trust in city government.

What specific plans do you have to address those top priorities? Roads have are being fixed due to street levy passage. Economic development has huge plans for development and creation of jobs -- great things, but none of it will work if we don’t fix public safety. We are in crisis of shootings and crime in Middletown. We have 70 officers now, compared to 93 in 1990. We have a horribly low paid department with below average benefits. We can’t retain employees due to this and low morale. Over 40 public safety employees have left in two years, which is unheard of. Police and fire personnel are applying other places as we speak. Losing employees and starting over is a horrible business model. Training and hiring is overly expensive to keep replacing people. We have to give them the staffing they need, but foremost, put pet projects aside and make this a priority. We had to cancel a home football game due to “unsafe environment” -- this is a direct result of the lack of support and hiring of police officers. The fire department and medics are feeling this as well. There has been a mass exodus of medics due to the same problems police is having. Nobody wants to work here and that is a direct result of lack of support from city management as well, low pay and benefits. Why would any business choose to come here when every day involves violent crime? The answer is to direct the City Manager to make this a priority in the budget!

Anything else? I’ve stood at the Capitol and Library of Congress with the most powerful people in the world. I have also stood with my mother in the government assistance welfare line as a child. I understand, relate to and see both sides of life. The people in Middletown know I love this city with a passion, and I will do anything to protect it. I believe in them and they believe in me.