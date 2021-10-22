Voter Guide: Hamilton Mayor

Education: Hamilton Taft High School; Ohio State University; Chase College of Law

Current Employment: Lawyer

Community Involvement: Mayor for 12 years; Hamilton Planning Commission; Community Improvement Corporation; Supports to Encourage Low Income Families (SELF); Emergency Money Fund; Architectural Design and Review Board; Friends of Lane Public Library; Hamilton Veterans Hall of Fame Committee; July Fourth Committee.

Why are you seeking elected office? I was born in Hamilton; I work in Hamilton as a storefront lawyer; I am a long-time community volunteer. I believe in Hamilton. I care about Hamilton and my fellow citizens. Hamilton’s people, its history, its city administration -- I know it. I want to find solutions to Hamilton’s challenges.

Why should voters elect you? For 30 thirty years, I have been a public servant as a mayor, vice mayor, councilmember and assistant Butler County prosecutor. That public service equates to commitment to Hamilton. I bring positive city government experience to the planning and policy making table.

If elected, what will be your top three priorities? 1. More living wage jobs 2. Strengthening neighborhoods 3. Advancing the quality of life in Hamilton.

What specific plans do you have to address those top priorities? 1. To create jobs, use economic development agreements, low interest loans, forgivable loans based upon job number benchmarks and city-owned utility usage; assist small businesses through grants, improved lighting, signage and parking 2. Listen to our neighborhoods and “do for them” by providing safe streets, improved appearance, grants, responsive legislation and good budget decisions 3. Provide more recreation and “after 5 p.m.” things to do.

Anything else? Continuing Hamilton’s progress is important to our success. I pledge to work to make Hamilton great now, as well as make Hamilton great for those who follow us. I want to continue Hamilton’s tradition of making things and providing effective basic services, including public safety along with street improvement and transportation connectivity improvement, and reliable utilities.

Jeff Neal

No response