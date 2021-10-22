Voter Guide: Hamilton Council

Current Employment: College, Miami University-Hamilton Campus

Current Employment: Photographer

Community Involvement: Vice president, Hamilton High School Show Choir Executive Board, 2019; commissioner on the city of Hamilton’s Charter Review Commission, 2020

Why are you seeking elected office? The simple response to why I’m seeking elected office is to serve the people of our community, with a fresh perspective, in the aspect of enhancing and improving all that is necessary for the rejuvenation of Hamilton, Ohio.

Why should voters elect you? When citizens of Hamilton approach me with concerns, those would become the concerns of my own. As any elected official should, I intend to devote all of my time to addressing and resolving those concerns to the best of my ability.

If elected, what will be your top three priorities? Based on dialogue that has been established between myself and fellow lifelong residents of Hamilton, my main three priorities will be representation, infrastructure and economic development. Citizens have brought those necessary focal points to my attention as top concerns of theirs, and any concerns consistently mentioned to me by our citizens become my own. So, if elected, representation, infrastructure and economic development would be my top priorities right off the bat, and throughout the duration of my term.

What specific plans do you have to address those top priorities? Representation: Always have an open form of communication to any resident of Hamilton. When making a decision that has the impact to directly affect the lives of our residents, I will do whatever is best for the citizens of Hamilton and will always take their opinions into account. We need consistent engagement from our representatives in any and all situations. I will apply this to myself, if elected, just as I have throughout this campaign. Infrastructure: Better streets bring businesses, businesses create jobs, thus drawing more revenue into the general fund. Fixing (by repaving or patching) the streets of Hamilton would be extremely good for our community all-round. If elected, I will prioritize the importance of our street’s enhancements for the sake of our city’s infrastructure.

Anything else? In 2020, I joined the Ohio Army National Guard. Along with my service to our state and country, I strive to serve our community by being a direct voice for the citizens of Hamilton, with a fresh perspective. I have a genuine passion for our city and a passion to serve. For the betterment of Hamilton, I humbly ask for one of your three votes for Hamilton City Council on Nov. 2, 2021. I appreciate your support!

Timothy F. Naab

Education: 16 years. B.S., hotel administration, Cornell University.

Current Employment: Par-Way Tryson Company

Community Involvement: Independent Food Manufactures Association; Great Miami Valley YMCA Board of Trustees; chair, Fitton Family YMCA Board; board member, Hamilton Veterans Hall of Fame; past board member, Hamilton Rotary Club; past chair, City of Sculpture; past president, New London Hills Club; past chair, Greater Hamilton Civic Theater; past chair, Hamilton Civil Service Commission; past chair, Hamilton Sense of Place Commission; member, Executive Board 17 Strong Commission; past chair, Queen of Peace Church Festival.

Why are you seeking elected office? I wish to continue my service to our residents and businesses in the many conceptual initiatives and projects we have implemented in Hamilton following our strategic plan these past 10 years. Our city is growing and prospering as a result of focused, measured outcomes, retaining jobs while welcoming new, innovative businesses and their teams to Hamilton. Our city staff pledge, under accountability guidelines, quality of life, public safety, our city owned and operated, affordable utilities, clean neighborhoods, extraordinary parks and recreations for all our residents and visitors. I pledge to continue this outstanding trajectory when reelected to Hamilton City Council.

Why should voters elect you? I remain dedicated to Hamilton’s focused, purposeful growth for each neighborhood and sector of our city. I work with neighbors in our city to ensure every voice is heard and all people have valued input toward decisions being made, which effect their neighborhoods. My record of accountability and collaborative relationships in rebuilding our city with innovative, results driven, measured outcomes has been successful and will continue when reelected to serve you, our residents and businesses.

If elected, what will be your top three priorities? 1. Continued, sustainable economic development; 2. Public safety; 3. Roads and thoroughfare improvements

What specific plans do you have to address those top priorities? In my service to our city, these three strategic priorities have been and will continue to be my main emphasis. All three represent quality of life results for our entire city. As your city council, our mission is to ensure you have safe neighborhoods, top quality businesses, services and infrastructure to assist in your daily lives. These plans are my continued focus to help build a better, inviting city for all of us, in which to live, work and play.

Anything else? You, our residents have my word, we will continue to deliver viable, realistic opportunities, solutions, successful measured outcomes and results when I am reelected to your Hamilton City Council. I am honored to have your trust and to continue to serve you.

Michael V. Ryan

Caption Michael V. Ryan, member of Hamilton City Council. PROVIDED

Education: Bachelor’s from Wright State University; Associate’s of applied sciences from Cincinnati College of Mortuary Science.

Current Employment: Life insurance underwriter at Western and Southern Financial Group

Community Involvement: Current city councilman for the city of Hamilton; Board of Directors for Envision Partnerships and Booker T. Washington Community Center; 17 Strong Executive Committee; Ohio Municipal Electric Association board member; Hamilton City School District Liaison; Amvets Post 1983.

Why are you seeking elected office? In the last four years, our city has experienced tremendous success and achievements. The foundations that have been placed and the momentum that has been created needs to continue -- and it is vital that we move in the right direction. I’m seeking reelection so we can continue pursuing economic development and job creating opportunities, continue neighborhood revitalization and beautification initiatives, continue to support our police and firefighter personnel. We need to improve our infrastructure with new bridges and roads that improve traffic flow for our residents, businesses and visitors.

Why should voters elect you? If elected, my leadership will continue the progress and growth Hamilton is experiencing. We have the best people in place, doing what they are supposed to do to guide and work for our city, and it’s vital that the foundations we have created stay in place. In the last four years, we have created over 1,100 new jobs. Our new companies have created over $400 million in capital investment. They’ve added over $50 million in payroll. We have become a business first city. And I will continue to make economic development and job creation a priority because it benefits us all. I will also continue to be our ambassador to Hamilton and will champion any effort that attracts visitors to our city, local business and our volunteer organizations.

If elected, what will be your top three priorities? We need to continue pursuing economic development and job creating opportunities, continue neighborhood revitalization and beautification initiatives, continue to support our police and firefighter personnel. We need to improve our infrastructure with new bridges and roads that improve traffic flow for our residents, businesses and visitors.

What specific plans do you have to address those top priorities? We need to continue to resurface our residential roads and main thoroughfares. We need to find ways to alleviate traffic congestion on main roads and redevelop intersections. With the North Hamilton Crossing in the early stages of planning, it’s vital we work toward an immediate bridge and an additional underpass to move traffic faster. We should allocate funding to the North Hamilton Crossing, which will improve our economic viability profile and one of the recommendations from the East-West Connectivity Plan from the Traffic Department. It’s imperative we consider one of their recommendations to alleviate traffic congestion in and around High Street, in addition to the North Hamilton Crossing. Our city is landlocked, and by continuing property acquisitions within our own borders, we can create additional industrial parks, pocket parks, traffic patterns, and other spaces that will enhance Hamilton as a great place to live, work and play. We must continue to clean up and beautify our neighborhoods. This includes strengthening our residential and rental property laws that push for tough legislation on negligent property owners who allow their properties to be unsafe, unsanitary and unbeneficial to our community. We should also fund the construction of a new police headquarters and a new fire station.

Anything else? If elected, my leadership will continue the progress and growth Hamilton is experiencing. We have the best people in place, doing what they are supposed to do to guide and work for our city, and it’s vital that the foundations we have created stay in place.

Kristina Latta-Landefeld

No response

William Joel Lauer

No response