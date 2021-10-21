Voter Guide: Fairfield Township Trustee

Education: University of Dayton, B.S. in industrial engineering technology; University of Phoenix, M.A. in organizational management

Current Employment: Fairfield Township trustee

Community Involvement: Caring Like Angels and Heroes – board member and secretary; Butler County Republican Party Central Committee Precinct 8 representative; Butler County Republican Party Central Committee Region 7 chairperson; active member of the Butler County Township Association; proud graduate and member of the Joanne Davidson Leadership Institute; Ohio Township Association Leadership Academy graduate; Fairfield Township Citizens Police Academy graduate; Butler County Emergency Management Association – board member; Ohio Kentucky Indiana Regional Transportation – alternate board member; Fairfield Township Community Improvement Corporation – board member; Fairfield Township Joint Economic Development District – board member; Skatetown Artistic Team - former vice president and secretary; Castle Skateland Artistic Team - current team president

Why are you seeking elected office? As the daughter of a career military Air Force officer, I learned at an early age the value of serving our country. In the last seven-plus years, I have dedicated my time and talents to making our community a better place to live, work and play. We have accomplished many great things! Fairfield Township has a bright future ahead, and I’d like the opportunity to keep moving in the right direction.

Why should voters elect you? Since 2014, I have dedicated myself to serving Fairfield Township as trustee. In that time we have solidified our financial position and built for the future. In the course of my professional career, I have been blessed to work in a variety of engineering related capacities. A significant portion of my career has been spent analyzing and improving processes -- in manufacturing, within the professional business process environment and in information technology. Methodologies such as Lean Kaizen, (Continuous Improvement) have been the cornerstone of my work. My business experience will help to continue to build the township for today and for the future.

If elected, what will be your top three priorities? 1. Continue to strengthen our financial position to safeguard our future. 2. Continue to streamline and improve our processes to provide excellent services to our community. 3. Promote economic and community development.

What specific plans do you have to address those top priorities? 1. We will continue to pursue measured, appropriate spending while building for the future. The key objective will be to pay off existing township debt so that resources will be made available to increase full-time staffing levels, especially our first responders. Our economic development pursuits also support this goal. 2. We need to continue to provide appropriate resources to fire, police, public works, zoning and administration staff so they can best serve our community. Our team constantly strives to improve processes and operations at all levels. 3. Appropriate economic development serves as a means to generate revenue and provide community amenities. We will continue to make our township a great place to live, work and play. Once completed, our Veterans Memorial will be a lasting tribute to those who have served.

Anything else? All of our township departments have been improved and modernized, We built a fire station and public works building that were completed ahead of schedule and under budget. We provided our team members with updated equipment and resources needed to do their jobs. Our parks have been remodeled with updated playground equipment, a refreshed dog park and additional walking paths. We have welcomed new businesses to our township. These are just a few highlights of the many things that have been accomplished while preserving a robust financial position!

Michael A. Berding

Credit: JanetGay

Education: Ohio high school diploma, St. Xavier High School; FAA unmanned aircraft pilot, Butler Tech

Current Employment: Owner, Midwest Prescription Packaging, LLC.

Community Involvement: 2013 & 2017, elected to four year terms - Fairfield City School Board of Education (president since 2019); 2015, 2018 & 2021, appointed to three year terms - Butler Tech Board of Education (president since 2017); 2000-2006, Fairfield Civitan member; 2001-2008, Fairfield Township Zoning Appeals Board (president); 2008-2016, Fairfield Township Zoning Commissioner (president;) 2005-present, Fairfield Township Youth Basketball League Board of Directors (president/vice president); 2010-2012, Fairfield City Schools Community Diversity Alliance (FMS Diversity Leader); 2010-2012, Presbyterian Church youth group leader; 2013-present, Fairfield Township Clean-Up Day volunteer; 2014, Fairfield Township field scheduler; 2014-present, Fairfield City Schools Father/Daughter Dance Committee; 2016-present, ruling elder, Presbyterian Church of Hamilton; 2016-present, Fairfield Township Police Academy Alumni Association member; 2017-present, Fairfield Township Fire Corp. member; 2017-2020, Fairfield Rotary member

Why are you seeking elected office? Fairfield Township has been my home for over 27 years. It is a great place to live and raise a family. I am amazed at how much Fairfield Township has grown and what has been accomplished by the current trustees. I have been a community leader through various volunteer roles in our community, and those opportunities have led me to get to know many residents, hear their concerns, and earn their trust. As I look to the future, I see lots of opportunities for Fairfield Township, and with my leadership experience, I am confident I can help lead our community into a very prosperous future. I serve because I care, and I want to give back to the community that has meant so much to me and my family over the years.

Why should voters elect you? I have been a community leader for more than 20 years as a volunteer and elected official. Over the past eight years on Fairfield City Schools Board of Education and Butler Tech School Board, I have leveraged my professional and volunteer experience to serve and improve the Fairfield Township community. My top priorities have been fiscal responsibility, student safety and workforce development. I have worked collaboratively with the rest of the board members and other local government leaders (including Fairfield Township trustees) to accomplish many important things for Fairfield Township (and Fairfield city) including economic development, new school buildings and a fair state funding plan for public schools. I am now excited to focus my efforts on improving the quality of life for Fairfield Township residents. I have the experience with balancing multimillion dollar budgets during my tenure on Fairfield and Butler Tech school boards. As a 25-year business owner, I have experience with managing personnel and expanding business relationships into seven states. I am trustworthy and ethical in my personal, business and governmental roles.

If elected, what will be your top three priorities? 1) Add more full-time firefighters to ensure full staffing at firehouses. 2) Pay off debt borrowed to build Public Works Building and expanded/renovated Police Headquarters. 3) Seek more entertainment and quality of life options for our residents.

What specific plans do you have to address those top priorities? 1) I will work with the current trustees, fire chief and fiscal officer to develop a workable budget to include more full-time fire fighters. This may also include moving monies for other areas that have benefitted recently, but now may need less attention. This could include parks, equipment purchases and facilities. 2) We could use new tax revenue from recent developments to pay down the debt. 3) I will continue to nurture my relationships with area developers and business professionals to bring their entertainment ventures into the open areas of Fairfield Township. We can take advantage of the unique opportunity to piggyback on the Spooky Nook development. We will use strategic marketing ideas to attract restaurants and help them maintain a thriving business while helping them develop a workforce.

Anything else? I was named the 2018 ACTE United States Region 1 (20 states) Most Outstanding School Board Member. I am a conservative Republican endorsed by Sheriff Richard K. Jones, Ohio Senator George Lang, Ohio House 52 Representative (Retired) Margy Conditt, Butler County Commissioners Don Dixon and TC Rogers, Butler County Treasurer Nancy Nix, Fairfield Township Police Chief (Retired) Dick St. John, Fairfield Law Director John Clemmons, Fairfield Mayor Steve Miller, Butler County Superintendent (Retired) Dan Hare, Fairfield Township Fiscal Officer Shelly Shultz and Fairfield Township Trustee Shannon Hartkemeyer.

Denise McCoy

City: Fairfield

Education: High school diploma; Butler Tech certificate; Sinclair Community College; Ministers Internship Leadership Program

Current Employment: Cincinnati Insurance Company

Community Involvement: Member of Church of God/TN, Fairfield Township Appeals Board and Veterans Memorial and Parks Committee, member of Cincinnati Right to Life

Why are you seeking elected office? I have lived in the township all of my life, and I love the township. A few years ago I decided to get more involved in the township so I volunteered for the township parks committee and helped to select the updates to our township parks. I really enjoyed it. So I decided to see how else I could get involved. There was an opening on the zoning appeals board so I volunteered. Over the last few years I have been paying attention to the operations of the township, and now that there is an opening on the board of trustees I want to be move involved so I decided to run for the trustee seat. I believe if I am elected to the trustees board I could make a difference for our residents, township funds and township property.

Why should voters elect you? Because I will work hard to earn their trust. I will listen to their complaints and suggestions. I’ll work hard to solve township problems while staying within the townships budget. I will not waste our money. I will make our current residents the top priority with every decision made. I will not support any new multifamily rental housing in our township. I will make it a priority to share more information with the township residents unlike our current board of trustees.

If elected, what will be your top three priorities? I would want to invite our residents to attend the meetings and voice any concerns they have. If they need more than 3 minutes, I’d allow them to use more than 3 minutes, unlike the board does now. In the last few years while attending the township trustee meetings, I noticed several township issues that need to be address. The board of trustees spent very little time discussing township business in public and allows little if any public interaction during those meetings. I attending a meeting where one gentlemen was treated rudely when trying to help with the renovation of one of the parks. During most meetings there are no financial reports given to the public. Also, updated zoning resolutions, which was passed by a 2-1 vote, was done with even less input from the residents, all of these need to change, and I will work to change them

What specific plans do you have to address those top priorities? When I decided to run for trustee, I started walking and talking to the township residents and found out their concerns were the same as mine. Where does our money go? Why are the curbs and streets not being repaired or in some cases replaced? What can be done to slow down all the speeders on our streets? Why are so many police officers leaving the township? I have lived in the township all my life and, if I am elected, I’ll be available to work on township issues at all times. We will have open discussions of all township business. We will fix our roads, retain more police, and have real financial accounting of all township funds at every meeting..

Anything else? I am a lifelong resident of Fairfield Township, married to Darryl McCoy (34 years). We have two adult children, Hannah, Matthew and his wife, Riley. I am a Fairfield High School and Butler Tech graduate, class of 1983. I currently serve on the Zoning Board of Appeals and the parks and Veterans Memorial Committee. I am a member and have the endorsement from Cincinnati Right to Life. I have also been endorsement by the Ohio Citizens PAC.

Benjamin Wall

No response