Voter Guide: Fairfield Mayor

Current Employment: Sibcy Cline Inc.

Community Involvement: City of Fairfield City Council 2012-2019; vice mayor 2015 and 2019; Board of Zoning Appeals, 10 plus years; Fairfield City Parks Board, three years; board member of Public Utilities, three years; Charter Review Commission; Fairfield Women, president two terms; Fairfield Historical Society president and charter member, 10 plus years; Butler Warren Board of Realtors, past president, two terms, currently treasurer.

Why are you seeking elected office? To continue to serve and improve my community.

Why should voters elect you? Serving as vice mayor, I understand how important it is to have proven leadership on city council. I am a good listener and treat our constituents with respect across the board. I am not afraid to make difficult decisions that provide the greatest benefit to all.

If elected, what will be your top three priorities? 1. Employing a new city manager. 2. Acclimate new and existing counsel members. 3. Continue growth, promote business, and attract new businesses and restaurants.

What specific plans do you have to address those top priorities? Continue to seek out new applicants for the city manager and choose someone that can take our city in the direction that city council members wants us to go. Meet with new and existing council members to find common ground. It is important for all of us to work together for the betterment of our community for which we serve. Continue to help and advance our current local businesses, and to promote and seek out new restaurants and new businesses.

Anything else? Steve Miller was a great mayor, it was a honor to serve with him as his vice mayor. With that, I will bring the knowledge and experience needed to be mayor. I would like to thank Fairfield for your faith in me over these many years of my service. I would appreciate your vote to keep our community a great home for your family and mine.

Mitch Rhodus

No response