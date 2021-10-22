Voter Guide: Edgewood Schools Board Member

Education: Master’s of applied statistics, Ohio State University

Current Employment: Manager pension plans for Mercy Health

Community Involvement: Current member of Edgewood City Schools Board of Education; previously on Trenton Park Board

Why are you seeking elected office? I’m seeking reelection because I want to continue to serve our students and the Edgewood community. I want to help ensure that we continue to make progress academically and to provide the best education that we can for all of our students.

Why should voters elect you? I feel that voters should elect me as I have proven to be a good leader for the Edgewood City Schools. During my tenure on the board, we have provided a safe and secure environment for our students, we have achieved academic success as a district, and we have improved our use of technology. In addition, we have been fiscally responsible and have stretched the taxpayer dollars. During my tenure, we have built a state of the art high school and renovated all the other school buildings in our district. We have done all of this and have not gone to the community for a new operating levy for over 15 years.

If elected, what will be your top three priorities? If elected, my top three priorities will be: 1. Provide a safe and secure environment for our students to learn in 2. Continue to improve our academic success 3. Continue to be fiscally responsible with the taxpayer money.

What specific plans do you have to address those top priorities? My plans are as follows: 1. For a safe and secure environment, continue to make investment and upgrades to our districtwide security system. Also, continue to monitor the COVID-19 and quarantine protocols established by the state and the Butler County health department, with the goal of keeping as many students physically in the school building as possible. 2. For academic success, we need to continue to improve our use of technology to provide opportunities for our students. We also need to provide more options and alternatives for our students who aren’t going to college to help prepare them for their working career. 3). For fiscal responsibility, I will continue to closely monitor our budget and spending to be sure we are utilizing the taxpayers money appropriately. As noted before, it has been over 15 years since we went to the voters for new operating money so I have a track record of being solid in this area.

Anything else? If I’m fortunate enough to get reelected, I will continue to use the filter of what’s best for our students in all my decisions. I have done that during my time on the board even when it’s not been the popular decision. Our students will always be first and foremost in my decisions as a board member

Alexis Zehler

Education: Master’s in nursing education, Sacred Heart University; Bachelor’s of science in nursing, Miami University

Current Employment: Miami University, assistant professor; Miami Valley Hospital, RN

Community Involvement: LIVE-BC (Leading Infant Vitality Equitably - Butler County)

Why are you seeking elected office? As an Edgewood alumni, long-time resident of the community, and mother to three young children who are or will be students, I recognize the importance and significant responsibility of a Board of Education member. I’ve attended numerous board of education meetings throughout the last year and see opportunity for change in the leadership of our district for the better. The lack of transparency in decision making and the poor communication to families in the process inspired me to get involved at a higher level. I teach full time in higher education. I have a deep understanding of educational structure, organizational leadership and supporting student outcomes. My experience as a nurse gives me a strong foundation for maintaining safety, while supporting learning through a pandemic. Although this would be a new position for me, I believe I am highly qualified for the job.

Why should voters elect you? I’m not part of the “good ol’ boy club,” and if you’ve lived in the Edgewood School District for any amount of time, you know just what that means. Unfortunately, who you are and who you know matters more to some than the education and well-being of the children in the district. If elected, I will not be swayed or strong-armed into voting for or against issues. I will make decisions in the best interest of all students in the district, based upon factual and relevant data, with clear communication to the families, faculty, staff and community.

If elected, what will be your top three priorities? 1. Transparent, consistent and respectful communication between the BOE and faculty, staff, students, family and community members. 2. Collaboration between all members of leadership, administration, faculty and staff to enhance the educational environment and student outcomes among all grade levels. 3. Financial stewardship and efficient use of resources throughout the district.

What specific plans do you have to address those top priorities? Communication needs to be reciprocal. I would love to see additional BOE meetings held specifically for public participation with constructive conversations and problem solving. I look forward to talking with faculty and staff regarding what they see as areas for improvement in the schools, and how they can be better supported in their positions. I want to visit the schools and observe and talk with students about what challenges they face in their day to day lives -- school isn’t just for education in the academic sense. The pandemic highlighted how important the social-emotional well-being of children is influenced by their school experience. I also have ideas about how to restructure the schools to more efficiently use space, personnel and resources to better support learning outcomes and decrease unnecessary barriers, i.e. one-hour bus rides to and from school. There is ample opportunity for improvement, as long as we’re willing to do the work.

Anything else? I may have a lot to learn about being a board of education member, but I care about creating the best possible educational environment and outcomes for the students. I have young children, my family has a vested interest in being a part of Edgewood. This is personal to me. I don’t anticipate it to be easy, but I promise to work tirelessly in doing what’s best for our kids! Vote for change. Vote for a mom who would stop at nothing for her kids, and yours!

Elizabeth Keith

No response

Gary Gabbard

No response

Andrew Pressler

No response

Molly Broadwater

Education: Bachelor’s in public relations from Kent State University

Current Employment: Rumpke Waste & Recycling communications manager

Community Involvement: Currently: FOOTs Soccer Assistant Coach, Public Relations Society of America, Colerain Chamber of Commerce

Why are you seeking elected office? I have two elementary school children currently enrolled in the district and a third child that will start the ‘23/’24 school year. I want to make sure that they are getting a solid education and attend a school that is respectful, responsible, safe and kind. I want to bring transparency to the board and follow our board policy of two-way communication with the community.

Why should voters elect you? I believe our district needs board members that ask questions, demand answers and advocate for our children and our communities. I also believe that if someone brings an issue before the board, the board should direct the superintendent and his/her team to look into and address it. If elected, I will make it a priority to address concerns brought to the attention of the board.

If elected, what will be your top three priorities? To reevaluate the current elementary school setup. To ensure proper planning for future growth and the needs of the district. To aid in the recruitment and retention of top talent.

What specific plans do you have to address those top priorities? I plan to involve all stakeholders of staff, parents, community members and local businesses to ensure we are gathering necessary feedback to make informed decisions about the future of our schools.

Anything else? I appreciate the current board finally livestreaming meetings, and I hope to continue this progress to make meetings more accessible. I would like to see meetings moved to a time more convenient for working parents. If executive session is needed, I would like to put it at the beginning of the meeting and set a time period for it so community members aren’t left waiting for hours for the meeting to resume. I would also like to amend current policies to allow for more public participation. Residents can learn more about me and my campaign by following https://www.facebook.com/MollyBroadwaterforEdgewoodSchoolBoard

Marc Messerschmitt

No response

Abby Sexton

Education: Bachelor’s of arts degree, Wright State University, 2002; licensed social worker, state of Ohio, 2002

Current Employment: Independent living coordinator and social worker, Butler County Children Services

Community Involvement: Edgewood Athletic Boosters, present; Edgewood Cheer Board, secretary, treasurer, 2017-2020; Edgewood Pee Wee Football Board secretary, 2018-2020

Why are you seeking elected office? Education is vital in ensuring the success of our children. I feel that it is time for a change, and I hope to be a part of the change for the better here at Edgewood City Schools. The board of education should serve as a direct connection between the community and the school it represents, and I feel the community’s voice and the voice of our staff has been lost. Many have expressed frustrations with the district’s lack of transparency with decision making, poor communication with staff and parents and voters feel it is time for an overall change within the board and administration of our district. Our teachers and school personnel deserve recognition for the continued excellence in education and the commitment they provided to our students, day in and day out.

Why should voters elect you? My goal with joining any organization is to leave it better than I started. As a parent there is no politician or powerful voice that would drive me to make a decision that was not in the best interest of the children in this community. I hope that my education and experience will help build a better future for the children of our community. I want to be a direct link between the community and our educational system.

If elected, what will be your top three priorities? Improve communication between the parents, staff and the school board. Improve transparency in the decision making process. Ensuring our staff and school personnel are recognized for the hard work and the success of our programs here at Edgewood.

What specific plans do you have to address those top priorities? I am willing and ready to listen to any and all suggestions that parents, staff and community members have on how to maintain our district (things we are doing well) and what improvements they feel should be made. I want to ensure clear, efficient and transparent communication occurs when possible between our district and the community it serves. I will seek out suggestions and input from our staff and school personnel on how to improve our school district and how we can celebrate the accomplishments of our district as a whole.

Anything else? I am ready and willing to be a member of our board of education. I am a thoughtful decision maker, open to listening to all opinions, effective communicator and I embrace new ideas. I want to help create a better future for our children at Edgewood and make sure the traditions of our district stay strong.