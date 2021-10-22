Voter Guide: Butler County Education Service Center Board

No response

Edward M. Theroux Jr.

No response

Andrew J. Brossart

City: Liberty Township

Education: Bachelor’s of science in business administration, Xavier University

Current Employment: Bradley Payne Advisors

Community Involvement: Previously held CPA licenses before becoming an investment banker, Badin High School Finance Committee.

Why are you seeking elected office? I am running for the Butler County Educational Service Center Board to ensure the center continues to keep the great leadership at the administration level and quality of service provided to the districts to which the center serves.

Why should voters elect you? I have 23 years of experience in working with school districts from across the state in my professional career. I’ll be able to share those experiences and knowledge in helping the administration continue on the past great work of the organization.

If elected, what will be your top three priorities? 1. Ensure the retainment of quality leadership within the organization. 2. Continue the conservative fiscal management success of the organization. 3. Ensure to the districts to which we serve that the BCESC is delivering the services needed to ensure their success.

What specific plans do you have to address those top priorities? Working with the quality staff and administration to implement these priorities.

Anything else? No.

Tawana Lynn Keels

City: West Chester

Education: Indiana University, B.S.P.A., majors in public financial management, public personnel-labor relations, policy & administration; Ohio School Treasurer license; Ohio School Business Manager license; Association of Public Treasurers of the U.S. and Canada, Certified Public Finance Administrator; Certified Advanced Public Funds Investment Manager; notary

Current Employment: Director of finance and human resources administration; Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission, former finance director for Butler County

Community Involvement: President West Chester Citizen Police Academy Alumni Association, Leadership 21 of West Chester - Liberty Chamber Alliance, Past President Ohio School Boards Association, Master School Board Member, recognized for outstanding school board service, FBI Cincinnati Citizens Academy Alumni Association, Leadership Cincinnati XXIV, Child ID volunteer, Board of Revisions, Investment Advisory Council CERT Team, Board of Trustees Ohio Government Finance Officers Association, 20th year of elected school board service, Board of Directors National School Boards Association, certified public finance administrator, Association of Public Treasurers in the United States and Canada, Women in Public Finance, Board of Directors Great Oaks Institute of Technology and Career Development, Association for Career and Technical Education, Princeton Board of Education, Chair Ohio Delegation Federal Relations Network Lobbying in Washington D.C. for Public School Funding, Ohio School Boards Association award of achievement, Southwest Region OSBA Al Kettlewell Award, Cincinnati Flying Pig volunteer, volunteer twirling adviser Pride of Princeton Marching Band, American Cancer Society Relay for Life volunteer

Why are you seeking elected office? The Butler County Educational Service Center provides programs and services to schools, government agencies, families and children. We provide professional development, leadership and support for school administration and have been recognized by the Cincinnati Enquirer as one of the best places to work. As the current board president, I am seeking reelection to the Butler County Educational Service Center Governing Board to continue the tradition of excellence in education -- inspiring students and educators to achieve academic excellence through innovative programs, professional development and services for children and families. I will advocate for students, parents and taxpayers while developing our workforce in support of the business community.

Why should voters elect you? I understand the importance of providing a high quality education for all students and will continue to advocate for families and the business community. My experience as an elected school board member, fiscal officer, business professional and volunteer shows my commitment to serve and a willingness and desire to provide excellence in education for our students. I bring experience as a systems engineer and financial coordinator with IBM and recently served as finance director for Butler County, working with the Board of County Commissioners. As a member of the leadership team, we developed a rainy day fund to maintain operations in an economic downturn, operated with a structurally balanced budget and developed a multiyear strategy to pay off general fund supported debt, resulting in a bond rating upgrade to Aaa by Moody’s Investors Service. My experience in policy and board governance includes serving as president of the Ohio School Boards Association, Board of Directors for the National School Boards Association and leading the Ohio Delegation of the Federal Relations Network Lobbying in Washington, D.C. I was recently recognized for 20 years of service as a school board member on the Butler County Educational Service Center, Princeton City Schools and Great Oaks Institute of Technology and Career Development school boards. I will continue to serve families and the business community with proven conservative financial leadership, ethics and integrity. I am endorsed by Senator George Lang, 4th Senatorial District, state Rep. Jennifer Gross and Butler County Sheriff Richard K. Jones.

If elected, what will be your top three priorities? My top three priorities if reelected to the Butler County Educational Service Center Board will be: 1. Develop strategies to broaden Educational Service Center services in support of excellence in education. 2. Leverage technology to build alternative delivery methods of educational programs required to ensure every child has access to a high quality education. 3. Focus on the education of children and curriculum required to be competitive in a global economy, without promoting social agendas.

What specific plans do you have to address those top priorities? As a member of the governing board, I will serve as the voice of the community to encourage development of new innovative programs, which provide access to students and opportunities for growth. The Educational Service Center Governing Board continues to grow and is willing to take on new challenges that confront us. We modified our service model in response to the COVID-19 pandemic providing technical support, PPE and food to families in need. The governing board of the Educational Service Center will work in collaboration with our partner districts navigating the continued challenges of COVID-19; ensuring the education of children is our priority.

Anything else? I am endorsed by state Sen. George Lang, 4th Senatorial District, state Rep. Jennifer Gross and Butler County Sheriff Richard K. Jones. I am committed to representing the voters, providing a voice for families and the business community. I have a proven track record of conservative fiscal leadership and will continue serve Butler County with a high level of ethics, integrity and fiscal accountability.