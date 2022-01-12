Hamburger icon
U.S. Senate GOP candidate J.D. Vance to visit Dayton, Middletown

Middletown native J.D. Vance announced his bid for U.S. Senate during an event at Middletown Tube Works with over 400 people in attendance Thursday, July 1, 2021 in Middletown. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF
Middletown native J.D. Vance announced his bid for U.S. Senate during an event at Middletown Tube Works with over 400 people in attendance Thursday, July 1, 2021 in Middletown. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

Elections
By , Dayton Daily News
1 hour ago

Author and businessman J.D. Vance will bring his U.S. Senate campaign to Dayton on Thursday.

Vance, a Republican with Middletown roots known for his book “Hillbilly Elegy,” will hold a townhall style event at 9 a.m. Thursday at Tastefully Roasted Coffee, 6 Oakwood Ave., Dayton. It is part of a tour of Ohio cities that also includes visits Saturday to Middletown and Lebanon.

Explore‘Hillbilly Elegy’ author J.D. Vance announces bid for U.S. Senate in hometown of Middletown

The other major Republican Party candidates are: state Sen. Matt Dolan, R-Chagrin Falls; Mike Gibbons, a Cleveland businessman; Josh Mandel, former Ohio treasurer; Bernie Moreno, a Cleveland area auto dealer; and Jane Timken, former Ohio Republican Party chair.

The major Democratic Party candidates are U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Youngstown, and Morgan Harper, a consumer protection attorney and community organizer.

All are vying to replace U.S. Sen. Rob Portman, R-Cincinnati, who is stepping down at the end of his term this year.

Vance will be at the Fig Leaf Brewing Company, 3387 Cincinnati Dayton Road, Middletown, at 10 a.m. Saturday and at noon Saturday at the Lebanon Grand Opry House, 620 N. Broadway St., Lebanon.

Lynn Hulsey is an investigative reporter focusing on business, the economy, government and politics.

