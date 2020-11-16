Trump hints at DeWine primary challenge

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine apparently is getting flak for saying that Ohioans need to view Joe Biden as the president-elect.
President Donald Trump hinted at a Republican gubernatorial primary challenge when he said Monday on social media: “Who will be running for governor in the great state of Ohio? Will be hotly contested."
The next governor’s race in Ohio is in 2022.
Who will be running for Governor of the Great State of Ohio? Will be hotly contested!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 16, 2020
The Associated Press, which this newspaper follows for election calls, declared Biden the winner Nov. 7 after calling the race in Pennsylvania. Trump has not conceded.
“It’s clear that, certainly based on what we know now, that Joe Biden is the president-elect,” DeWine said in an interview that aired Sunday on Jake Tapper’s “State of the Union” on CNN.
Multiple media outlets reported that Trump’s tweet on Monday morning came 40 minutes after Fox aired a clip of DeWine’s interview.
DeWine also said in his interview that he remains a supporter of the president and that Trump has the right to legally contest the election results. However, the governor said the administration needs to begin the transition process with Biden’s team.
“For the country’s sake, it’s important for a normal transition to start through,” DeWine said.