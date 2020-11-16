Trump hints at DeWine primary challenge

“It’s clear that, certainly based on what we know now, that Joe Biden is the president-elect,” DeWine said in an interview that aired Sunday on Jake Tapper’s “State of the Union” on CNN.

Multiple media outlets reported that Trump’s tweet on Monday morning came 40 minutes after Fox aired a clip of DeWine’s interview.

On #CNNSOTU, Governor Mike DeWine tells Jake Tapper that coronavirus is “rolling through Ohio” and that people need to do their part to control the spread https://cnn.it/3lxNQgk Posted by CNN State of the Union on Sunday, November 15, 2020

DeWine also said in his interview that he remains a supporter of the president and that Trump has the right to legally contest the election results. However, the governor said the administration needs to begin the transition process with Biden’s team.

“For the country’s sake, it’s important for a normal transition to start through,” DeWine said.