Ohio U.S. Sen. JD Vance reportedly moves to next step in Trump VP vetting process

Credit: NYT

Credit: NYT

Politics
By
28 minutes ago
X

U.S. Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, is among several people being considered as running mates by former President Donald Trump, according to a report by ABC News

Trump is the Republican Party’s presumptive nominee in the race for president and is expected to face Democratic Party presumptive nominees President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, and possibly third party and independent candidates, in the Nov. 5 General Election.

ExplorePHOTOS: Former President Donald Trump gives campaign speech at in Dayton airport

Citing unnamed sources, ABC News reported this week that Trump’s campaign is seeking vetting paperwork from Vance, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum and U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Florida.

The campaign is reportedly also seeking more information from U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, R-South Carolina, Reps. Byron Donalds, R-Florida, and Elise Stefanik, R-New York, and Ben Carson, a retired neurosurgeon who served as Trump’s secretary of housing and urban development, according to ABC News.

ExploreU.S. Senate primary shows Trumpism ‘alive and well in Ohio’

This news outlet reached out to Vance’s office for comment but has not yet received a response.

A Middletown native who co-founded the venture capital firm Narya in Cincinnati and gained fame as the author of Hillbilly Elegy, Vance was elected to the U.S. Senate in November 2022, defeating then-U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Howland Twp.

Vance had earlier won Trump’s endorsement in the bitter seven-candidate GOP primary and Trump campaigned for Vance in Dayton.

ExploreTrump rallies in Dayton for Vance and other GOP candidates, says ‘important’ news coming next week

Vance has been a strong supporter of Trump and said he would have allowed Congress to consider alternate slates of Trump electors during voting to certify Biden’s Electoral College win in the 2020 presidential election. Trump continues to contend that Biden was not the legitimate winner of the 2020 election, but there is no evidence of that, and rulings in more than 60 court cases rejected Trump and others’ efforts to overturn Biden’s win of both the popular and Electoral College votes.

Vance was among the speakers at a Dayton rally featuring Trump on March 16.

Follow @LynnHulseyDDN on Facebook, Instagram and X.

ExploreSee more stories by Lynn Hulsey
ExploreExperts: Turner and Vance difference over Ukraine funding marks sharp Republican Party divide
ExploreTrump says if Biden is elected ‘it’s going to be a bloodbath’
Explore‘Silicon Heartland’ construction on schedule at the two new Intel semiconductor plants being built in New Albany
ExploreLocal deaths part of increasing annual toll from fatal pedestrian-train collisions nationwide
ExploreVIDEO: See Intel’s Arizona semiconductor factories in action
In Other News
1
Area rep’s bill would charge school staff with felony for providing...
2
Area pride performance cited in Ohio GOP’s attempt to ban ‘obscene’...
3
Democrat fills candidacy gap in vacant local Ohio House race
4
Ohio lawmakers pass bill attempting to ban foreign money from state...
5
Local politicians, groups react after Trump found guilty in hush money...

About the Author

Follow Lynn Hulsey on facebookFollow Lynn Hulsey on twitter

Lynn Hulsey is an investigative reporter focusing on business, the economy, government and politics.

© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top