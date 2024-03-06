Miami U to host final U.S. Senate GOP debate: Here’s how to watch

Elections
By
31 minutes ago
X

A candidate debate at Miami University tonight will give voters a look at the three Ohio Republicans running for U.S. Senate on the GOP primary election ballot.

State Sen. Matt Dolan of Chagrin Falls, Secretary of State Frank LaRose of Columbus, and Bernie Moreno, a businessman from Westlake, are scheduled to appear in the hour-long debate at 7 p.m. in the Gates-Abegglen Theatre in the Center for Performing Arts, 420 S. Patterson Ave., Oxford.

The debate moderator is Sheree Paolello, a television news anchor at WLWT-News 5. The debate will also be available via streaming on WLWT.com and through the WLWT and Very Local apps.

ExploreThree Republicans on Ohio’s primary ballot battle to face U.S. Sen. Brown in November

“We’ve hosted Democratic and Republican debates, primary debates, general election debates, and other politically oriented events throughout the years,” said John Forren, executive director of Miami’s Menard Family Center for Democracy. “All events are aimed at the same basic purpose: a chance to interact with public or government officials to talk about issues of public concern.”

This is the sixth televised debate at Miami, which last held a senate debate in April 2022.

ExploreSee our election coverage

“The timing of this debate will bring a lot of attention,” Forren said. “It’s the last time voters throughout the state will have a chance to hear from the candidates in a debate format. The Ohio senate seat is one of the races across the nation that is being watched very closely.”

The primary election in Ohio is March 19. The winner of the Republican primary will face U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, who is unopposed in the Democratic Party primary.

Follow @LynnHulseyDDN on Facebook, Instagram, X and TikTok.

ExploreSee more stories by Lynn Hulsey
ExploreTrump Jr., touts Moreno as “my father’s guy” at rally in Butler County
ExploreConsumers: 5 things to know about solar energy for your home
ExploreExperts: Turner and Vance difference over Ukraine funding marks sharp Republican Party divide
ExploreLocal police using victims’ rights law to shield names of officers who shoot suspects
In Other News
1
Trump Jr., touts Moreno as ‘my father’s guy’ at rally in Butler County
2
Trump Jr., Ramaswamy rally with U.S. Senate candidate in Butler County...
3
Trump wins South Carolina, closing in on GOP nomination
4
Ohio Republican Senate candidates face off in forum: 5 things to know
5
Three Republicans on Ohio’s primary ballot battle to face U.S. Sen...

About the Author

Follow Lynn Hulsey on facebookFollow Lynn Hulsey on twitter

Lynn Hulsey is an investigative reporter focusing on business, the economy, government and politics.

© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top