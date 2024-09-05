Fact checker: Senate candidate Moreno’s immigration ad false

Brown’s campaign in August denied all of those claims, which other Republicans have used against other Democrats in recent years and all of which have been debunked in fact checks by various news organizations including the Associated Press, the Washington Post, PolitiFact and FactCheck.org.

PolitiFact asked Moreno’s campaign for the source of the ad’s claims and was directed to votes Brown made in 2007, 2013 and 2021. PolitiFact’s review of those votes determined Moreno’s claims were false and misleading.

“The three votes Moreno’s campaign cited would not have provided any federal benefits to immigrants in the country illegally. The American Rescue Plan already barred them from receiving stimulus checks. Federal law already prohibited them from qualifying for Medicaid or the Children’s Health Insurance Program and barred them from buying insurance through the federal exchange,” according to PolitiFact.

“Moreno also misleads on Brown’s vote regarding Social Security. The vote would not have granted benefits to immigrants who are in the country illegally, but would have changed the allocation from immigrants who later received legal status,” PolitiFact said.

Poynter Institute is nonprofit that focuses on journalism ethics, media training and literacy and does political fact-checking. The fact checks can be found online at PolitiFact.com.

“Independent fact checkers verified that Bernie Moreno is lying about Sherrod’s record, just like he lied about his ‘rags-to-riches’ upbringing, about selling Chinese-made cars, and even about how many times he’s been sued for refusing to pay his employees,” Brown campaign spokesman Matt Keyes said on Wednesday.

The campaign for Vice President Harris, the Democrat running for election against Republican former President Donald Trump, did not respond to a request for comment on the Moreno ad naming her.

Reagan McCarthy, Moreno campaign spokeswoman, responded to the PolitiFact findings by saying, “This ‘fact-check’ is the liberal media covering up for Sherrod’s clear pro-illegal, anti-American worker agenda that they’ve been complicit in. Sherrod has been caught giving our money to illegals.”

