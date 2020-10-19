Experts: Ohio voters should be confident in voting security, including Butler County

In addition, said Ockerman, Ohio’s “ultimate safeguard" for election integrity is that the state’s elections are administered by bipartisan teams “so there’s no partisan advantage that exists in other states.”

Ohio boards are allowed to process absentee ballots before Election Day - verify the ballot was requested, open them and prepare the paper ballots for counting on Election night. Officials said that speeds up the counting process for the unofficial count that is announced once Election Day counting is done. Absentee ballots postmarked by Nov. 2 and received by the board by Nov. 13 will also be counted and, along with valid provisional ballots, included in final, official results. The bipartisan board of elections considers any questions arising from those absentee and provisional ballots after the election.

Voters line up at the Butler County Board of Elections on the first day of early voting Tuesday, October 6, 2020 in Hamilton. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

Most counties in the state have new voting systems, purchased using state and local money last year and all of the systems meet federal and state security requirements.

Five election system companies are certified in the state, which approved three basic types of voting equipment: electronic touchscreen voting machines, paper ballot equipment and hybrid electronic touchscreen/paper ballot systems.

All three types include either paper ballots or a voter-verified paper trail. That provides a paper backup for results uploaded electronically when votes are tallied and sent to the Ohio Secretary of State’s office using a secure connection.

Butler County uses Dominion Voting Systems' electronic touchscreen voting machine, which includes paper that scrolls inside the machine, allowing voters to see that their votes are accurately recorded. Fourteen Ohio counties uses touchscreen machines.

“They’ve been great,” said Eric Corbin, deputy director of the Butler County Board of Elections. “It was a big step forward from what we had. It got rid of some of the issues that we had with the old system we had that were due to the age of them.”

All three types are used in the nine-county region. Montgomery and Darke counties are among 27 statewide using the electronic/paper hybrids. The machines used are manufactured by Omaha-based Election Systems & Software and involve giving voters a ballot, which is placed inside the electronic touchscreen machine. The voter uses the touchscreen to mark the ballot and can verify choices before finalizing the paper ballot. The voter then scans the ballot into a locked scanning machine that electronically records the votes and secures the paper ballot.

Preble County uses an ES&S model and Clark, Champaign, Miami and Warren counties use a paper system manufactured by Clear Ballot.

Officials at Dominion and ES&S said the companies rely on layers of security to protect the integrity of voting systems. Among them: they cannot be connected to the internet and they have locks and tamper-evident seals, audit logs, encryption of data, limits on voting software the machine will accept and other security measures. They said the voting systems are tested by federally accredited independent labs.

“Regarding voting system security, ES&S takes many steps to ensure our systems are secure, accurate and accessible," said Katina Granger, spokeswoman for Omaha-based Election Systems & Software.

“Voters can be confident in the ability of all certified Dominion systems to provide for safe, accurate and reliable elections, knowing that they have successfully undergone a formal testing and approval process for government certification and use,” said Kay Stimson, Dominion’s vice president for government affairs. “Additionally, all product platforms allow for simple and transparent auditing.”

Boston-based Clear Ballot could not be reached for comment.

Ahead of elections the boards run logic and accuracy testing of all voting equipment that will be used in the election, Ockerman said.

Long lines greeted voters at the Montgomery County Board of Elections on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, as early voting began for the November general election. Early in-person voting in the state lasts until Nov. 2 and absentee ballots can be dropped off at the board office until Election Day, which is Nov. 3. In Montgomery County, registered voters can cast their ballot at the board of elections located at 451 W. Third St. in Dayton. MARSHALL GORBY/STAFF Credit: Credit:

Boards also were required to follow Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose’s 2020 Election Security & Accessibility Directive, which “details how counties must utilize federal dollars to strengthen their election security in preparation for the upcoming general election, including cybersecurity updates,” said Maggie Sheehan, press secretary for LaRose.

She said voters can be “completely confident” that the the votes cast on their county’s voting equipment will be counted.

“Ohio’s machines are certified by both federal and state authorities, and they are never connected to the internet. Results are first determined in an unofficial count, then the official canvass begins 11 days after the election where bipartisan teams will work to review outstanding absentee and provisional ballots,” Sheehan said. “Once the canvass is complete, our office completes our own review before the results are certified. Additionally, a post-election audit will be conducted to ensure every ballot was properly counted. If any issues arise during that audit, results may be amended.”

