X

Biden to address nation during prime time tonight

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., stands at left. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Credit: Carolyn Kaster

Credit: Carolyn Kaster

Elections | 1 hour ago
By Jen Balduf

Democrat Joe Biden, on the verge of securing the 270 Electoral College votes needed to win the election, will speak to the nation during a prime-time address.

Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris is expected to speak Friday night before Biden, a campaign official told the Associated Press.

ExploreELECTION 2020: Local, state and national results

Biden opened narrow leads Friday in key states, including Pennsylvania and Georgia, as ballot counting continued.

Meanwhile, the Trump campaign said the election “is far from final.”

Explore2020 Latest: Biden lead over Trump in Nevada grows slightly

The Associated Press, which this newspaper follows on election calls, has not declared a winner in Alaska, Nevada, Pennsylvania, North Carolina or Georgia as of Friday night. Its call of Biden in Arizona on Wednesday has has come under fire from Trump’s team as Biden’s lead there narrowed Thursday and Friday.

In Other News

© 2020 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.