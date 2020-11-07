Biden to address nation during prime time tonight

Democrat Joe Biden, on the verge of securing the 270 Electoral College votes needed to win the election, will speak to the nation during a prime-time address.
Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris is expected to speak Friday night before Biden, a campaign official told the Associated Press.
Biden opened narrow leads Friday in key states, including Pennsylvania and Georgia, as ballot counting continued.
Meanwhile, the Trump campaign said the election “is far from final.”
The Associated Press, which this newspaper follows on election calls, has not declared a winner in Alaska, Nevada, Pennsylvania, North Carolina or Georgia as of Friday night. Its call of Biden in Arizona on Wednesday has has come under fire from Trump’s team as Biden’s lead there narrowed Thursday and Friday.