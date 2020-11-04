X

Biden: ‘When the count is finished, we believe that we will be the winners’

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Credit: Carolyn Kaster

Nation & World | Updated 31 minutes ago
By Jen Balduf

Democrat candidate Joe Biden expressed confidence he would emerge victorious in the 2020 presidential election that remains too close to call.

Biden spoke briefly Wednesday afternoon from his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware.

“Here, the people rule,” he said. “It is their will that determines who will be president of the United States.”

He lauded the American people, who turned out in historic numbers to exercise their right to vote.

The former vice president said he was not declaring a win, but that “when the count is finished, we believe that we will be the winners.”

Eyes are on a handful of states where Biden appears to be pushing ahead of President Donald Trump.

The Trump campaign said it has filed lawsuits Wednesday in Pennsylvania and Michigan and has asked for a recount in Wisconsin.

The Associated Press, which this newspaper follows, has not called battleground states of Michigan and Pennsylvania.

Georgia, North Carolina and Nevada also have not been declared for either candidate.

“When we win, there will be no blue states and red states, just the United States of America,” Biden said.

Neither Biden nor Trump have reached the 270 Electoral College votes needed to win the 2020 election.

