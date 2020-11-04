Biden: ‘When the count is finished, we believe that we will be the winners’

Eyes are on a handful of states where Biden appears to be pushing ahead of President Donald Trump.

The Trump campaign said it has filed lawsuits Wednesday in Pennsylvania and Michigan and has asked for a recount in Wisconsin.

The Associated Press, which this newspaper follows, has not called battleground states of Michigan and Pennsylvania.

Georgia, North Carolina and Nevada also have not been declared for either candidate.

“When we win, there will be no blue states and red states, just the United States of America,” Biden said.

Neither Biden nor Trump have reached the 270 Electoral College votes needed to win the 2020 election.