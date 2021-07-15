Southwest Ohio sheriff’s deputy arrested on suspicion of OVI on the way home from Country Concert

Deputy Jameson Juan Michael Kordik, 28, of Kettering, was pulled over at 11:53 p.m. on Interstate 75 South in Monroe Twp. after an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper spotted the black 2018 Jeep he was driving appear to swerve.

Trooper Daniel Buchanan’s cruiser camera footage showed the Jeep in the far right lane veer across marked lines at times before the trooper initiated the traffic stop. Kordik said he was a deputy and that he was on his way back from the country music festival. When asked whether he had been drinking, he said he had been earlier in the day, according to the recording.