Southwest Ohio attorney disbarred after stealing millions from clients

Explore Attorney who stole millions from Beavercreek estate to spend 5 years in prison

Lentz, of Beavercreek, died in August 2018. Wiggins was the attorney of the estate as well as the trustee of the trust, which were valued at more than $3 million, Hayes said. The majority of the estate was to benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and Smile Train, a nonprofit for children with cleft lips and palates.

Tom Kollin, an attorney who represented Wiggins in the criminal proceedings, said Wiggins apologized during the sentencing hearing and intended to pay the money back. Kollin said he did not represent Wiggins during the disbarment process.

Judge Daniel Hogan, a visiting judge, heard the criminal case against Wiggins.

Wiggins originally was charged with 55 criminal counts, enough to end up with more than 70 years in prison. The other counts were dismissed in the plea deal.

In the request filed with the Ohio Supreme Court for an interim default suspension last April, which later granted in May, an investigator accused Wiggins of misappropriating estate funds from multiple estates or trusts, and noted he may still have access to additional estates and trusts.

Wiggins is incarcerated at the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation & Correction’s Correctional Reception Center in Orient.

Contact Eileen McClory at eileen.mcclory@coxinc.com.