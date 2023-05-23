Pair charged in break-in, thefts at township-owned building in Preble County

Charges were filed Monday against a man and woman accused of breaking into a Monroe Twp. building and stealing several items, including an ATV and tools.
A tip led to one of the suspects, who reportedly was in possession of the stolen ATV when he was found by police in Middletown, and additional property taken from the building was found at a pawn shop, according to a statement from Preble County Sheriff Mike Simpson.
Cameron Holloway, 22 of West Alexandria and Madison Evans, 22, of Germantown are each charged in Eaton Municipal Court with breaking and entering and two counts of theft, the sheriff said.
Sheriff’s detectives launched an investigation once the township reported the May 12 break-in and thefts.
Holloway is held on $10,000 bond in the Preble County Jail and is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday in Eaton Municipal Court.
Evans is in the Montgomery County Jail awaiting transport to Preble County.
Credit: Preble County Jail
Credit: Montgomery County Jail
